Steven Schumacher hoping for Plymouth reaction after defeat by Lincoln

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher is hoping for a reaction from his promotion-chasing side following a 2-0 defeat against Lincoln.

Mark Kennedy’s Lincoln countered to score through Olamide Shodipo on 28 minutes and then wrapped up the game with Ben House’s early second-half strike.

Schumacher’s side were losing at home for just the second time in Sky Bet League One this season and he said: “The next game is a good one for us, away at Exeter, which is a huge game for us, so hopefully we can get a reaction out of the players.

“We are second in the league with a game in hand on Sheffield Wednesday.

“There are six games to go and we know there are going to be twists and turns. I keep saying that every week.

“We have just got to try and do better if we can and play better than we did today, taking our chances when we get them and make less errors. Otherwise you get punished.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the result. We didn’t show enough quality today, we didn’t do enough to get back in the game.

“We are going to need more energy because I felt we looked a little bit tired today.

“We started the game quite well. The first 20 minutes we played some good stuff, we were on the front foot and probably should have scored and taken the lead. But we didn’t.

“We missed a couple of chances and then got counter-attacked again from one of our corners, which is disappointing. Lincoln scored and probably from then on looked comfortable.

“To start the second half as badly as we did again and straight away give them the second goal.

“Once they go 2-0 up they really are a hard team to break down and we weren’t capable of doing that. We were up against a team that are really well organised, and dangerous on the break.

“Lincoln deserved to win, they were the better team on the day.”

Delighted Lincoln boss Kennedy said: “We beat Plymouth away 2-0, we scored two goals, kept a clean sheet, and I thought we thoroughly deserved it.

“Probably the only disappointing aspect today was the finishing, we got ourselves into some good moments, we just weren’t clinical enough in the final third.

“We have worked really hard on something specific in midfield, spent a lot of time in the last few weeks.

“We will continue to do that, sometimes it comes off and sometimes it doesn’t. We said to the group at half-time, if you score or concede a goal, stick to the process.

“I thought it was an outstanding counter-attack for the first goal for multiple reasons.

“The move was class and the finish was excellent. There is a lot of work that has gone into it. It was a great team goal and huge credit to the coaching staff as well.

“And Ben House has been outstanding. Harry Boyes did really well to work it down the left, it was a good ball in and huge credit to Ben. I give him a lot of plaudits for his qualities in and out of possession.

“I am really pleased for him, he is a top-class striker. When Ben is playing like that, that is why he starts.”