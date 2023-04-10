Dave Challinor salutes on-song Stockport as win over Newport sends them third

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jubilant Stockport boss Dave Challinor saluted his on-song side as they put Newport to the sword with a resounding 4-0 League Two victory.

Striker Kyle Wootton bagged a brilliant brace and Jack Stretton and Kyle Knoyle were also on the scoresheet as last year’s National League champions climbed to third in the table and gave their promotion hopes a massive boost with just five league games left.

And, if the ambitious club can continue their form until the end of the campaign, a second-successive promotion could be a reality.

“I’m delighted for the lads, it was a great performance,” said Challinor. “We scored some excellent goals and Woots has been absolutely brilliant.

“What has happened this season is people outside our dressing room can appreciate him.

“He is so low-maintenance, easy to manage and he’s consistent. He doesn’t let his performances fluctuate, which is great.

“Kyle knows how much he is valued by our entire group inside that dressing room and in the stands.

“The challenge now is to stay in the top three.

“We asked the lads a short while back to all come up with a minimum figure that they believe would see us into the top three.

“We felt we needed to win six of our last nine games to achieve that.”

And Challinor celebrated his side’s defence for keeping another precious clean sheet.

He added: “Our defence has been great and continues to be so, which has been a bonus when we haven’t been free-scoring.

“But we were clinical today and goal difference will play a part (in promotion).”

Newport manager Graham Coughlan was understandably frustrated after his side saw their impressive six-game unbeaten league run ended so emphatically.

“It was very poor goals to concede,” said Coughlan.

“The timing of the second goal didn’t help, it was a killer.

“But they (Stockport) were clinical today, that’s why they are where they are in the league.

“It’s been a really tough afternoon and been really hard to take to be honest.

“I wasn’t happy, I’m not happy, but it is what it is.

“It’s one of those results we’ve got to forget, get back to work and fix it.

“We had one or two little half-chances, but we were feeding off crumbs.

“We didn’t play well, we didn’t turn up and it’s not like us. We were nowhere near good enough, the better team won, there’s no doubt about that.

“I didn’t like certain things with the group, so we’ll certainly have to address them.

“We’ve got two big games coming up and I’ve asked the lads for a reaction, so we’ll see what they’re made of.”