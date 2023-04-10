Middlesbrough fight back to earn draw at Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Middlesbrough fight back to earn draw at Bristol City

By Press Association
Matt Crooks celebrates (David Davies/PA)
Matt Crooks celebrates (David Davies/PA)

Matt Crooks fired a 64th-minute equaliser as Middlesbrough came back from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw with Bristol City in a Sky Bet Championship thriller at Ashton Gate.

The hosts took the lead in first-half stoppage time. Boro failed to deal with a build-up down the right and Harry Cornick’s pass across the edge of the box found Sam Bell racing in from the left to shoot low past Zack Steffen.

Cornick doubled the advantage four minutes into the second half, left with a simple tap in from a Nahki Wells cross after Steffen had stretched to parry a Bell shot.

Boro replied on 58 minutes, Aaron Ramsey netting with a diving header from a Tommy Smith cross.

Six minutes later the visitors were level. Crooks collected a Ramsey pass unmarked inside the box and coolly shot low past Max O’Leary from 10 yards.

Both teams showed two changes from their previous fixture, City bringing in Cornick and Andy King for Tommy Conway and Omar Taylor-Clarke, while Boro included Marcus Forss and Crooks instead of Riley McGree and Cameron Archer.

City were first to threaten on four minutes when Bell’s cross found Cornick, who twice had shots charged down by Boro defenders.

The visitors should have gone in front on eight minutes when Ryan Giles broke down the left and crossed for Chuba Akpom, whose header flashed the wrong side of a post.

Andreas Weimann was denied by a brave Steffen save on 15 minutes when Boro were caught playing out from the back.

Giles fired over and Crooks just failed to get on the end of a Forss cross as the visitors built some promising attacks.

Crooks headed over from a Boro corner on 35 minutes and it seemed the half would end goalless before Bell struck, one minute of injury time having just been announced.

Wells tested Steffen with a well-struck free-kick from a narrow angle at the start of the second half and home fans were soon in celebration mood as Cornick made it 2-0.

But Boro’s large contingent of travelling supporters had their spirits raised by Ramsey’s quick riposte and turned up the volume further when Crooks fired the equaliser.

Both managers made changes as the two teams went all out for a winner.

City came close on 84 minutes when Weimann headed just wide from substitute Anis Mehmeti’s cross. Then Zak Vyner volleyed over from close range.

At the other end O’Leary saved well from McGree and another Boro substitute Archer had a goal ruled out by an offside flag at the end of a rousing contest neither side deserved to lose.

