It’s insane – Ryan Reynolds amazed only one club can win automatic promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

It’s insane – Ryan Reynolds amazed only one club can win automatic promotion

By Press Association
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds says promoting only one team from the National League is ‘insane’ (Peter Byrne/PA)
Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds says promoting only one team from the National League is ‘insane’ (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ryan Reynolds has described the fact that only one club is automatically promoted from the Vanarama National League as “insane”.

Wrexham co-owner Reynolds saw the Dragons take a massive step towards returning to the Football League by beating rivals Notts County 3-2 in an Easter Monday classic at the Racecourse Ground.

They need seven points from their final four games to clinch the National League title and finally see off County in a remarkable fifth-tier season which has seen both clubs reach 100 points.

Wrexham v Notts County – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney saw their team take a huge step towards promotion to the Football League with a 3-2 victory over Notts County on Easter Monday (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Only the champions, however, are automatically promoted with the runners-up joining five other teams in the end-of-season play-offs to compete for one other promotion spot.

“It’s just insane to me in this league that only one goes up automatically,” Hollywood star Reynolds told BT Sport after Wrexham had moved three points clear of Notts County with a game in hand.

“If it were different – and I think it should be – both of these clubs would be celebrating together right now because what they’ve done is not only created drama unlike anything you’d ever see in a damn movie, but something that I think people will be talking about for ages.

“The fact that this much attention has come upon the National League in this way is incredibly special and immensely worthy of the talents of not only Wrexham, but Notts County as well.”

Wrexham took the upper hand in the title race in dramatic fashion after falling behind to John Bostock’s spectacular free-kick on the stroke of half-time.

Paul Mullin and Jacob Mendy fired the Dragons into a 2-1 lead with 20 minutes remaining before Kyle Cameron headed County level.

Elliot Lee restored the home side’s lead but Wrexham were indebted to 40-year-old former England goalkeeper Ben Foster for saving Cedwyn Scott’s penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Reynolds said: “I don’t feel like I have a heart any more. I think I used all the beats I had left during that match.

“That was unlike anything I’ve ever seen before and indicative of all of you lifers who have watched and participated in this beautiful, torturous game.

“I’m used to working under extreme pressure but usually I have some kind of say in it and some control over it.

“I have nothing here. All I can do is watch and hope like everybody else.

“I am actually grateful in this moment that I didn’t care about this years ago because it would have just eaten me alive.

“It’s troubling how hooked I am. I don’t know how to quantify what just happened.

“I feel an immense sense of pride, the inner strength these guys have. It’s such a mental game and they rose to the occasion in every way.

“But also what makes it so special is how powerful and unique Notts County is. There’s a real story here.

“What they’ve done this season, losing their CEO Jason Turner (who died last month), and I have enormous respect for what they’ve built and everything they’ve done.

“It was a pressure cooker coming into this for both teams. But what both have achieved is historic on every level, I don’t think I have seen anything quite like that.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
3
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
6
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
7
A funeral car. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen funeral directors hit out at ‘aggressive’ driver who beeped horn and angrily gestured…
8
The crash occurred on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road.
Emergency services attend crash on A90 south of Peterhead
9
Searches have been conducted on land and in water for Rodrigo Falcon, who has been missing for four months.
Friends of missing Aviemore man Rodrigo Falcon use private investigators and divers as they…

More from Press and Journal

Mark Young is an experienced cyclist. Image: Mark Young.
Aberdeenshire man to cycle over 2,100 miles Tour de France route for charity
Policce say concerns are growing for Mr Dyce's welfare. Image: Police Scotland/ Supplied.
Man, 36, last seen on Wells Street in Inverness as concerns grow for his…
Iain Galbraith of Murcar Links Golf Club with the senior gents' scratch trophy he won in 2022. Image: Jasperimage
Golf: Evening Express Champion of Champions senior gents' scratch tournament kicks off with close…
Breedon Scottish Highland League. Inverurie Loco Works (red) v Wick Academy (yellow) at Harlaw Park, Inverurie. Picture of (L-R) Jack Henry and Neil McLean. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 23/02/2019
Wick Academy’s Jack Henry upbeat despite double leg break and FIVE-HOUR ambulance wait
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Matthew Bowie, on his bike, and outside Elgin Court. Picture shows; Matthew Bowie. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ Kathryn Wylie -DC Thomson Date; 06/04/2023
Young biker sped past hospital and hit 100mph while fleeing police
Duk celebrates scoring the opener for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Further improvement still to come from Aberdeen this season - despite moving…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 30th MArch '20 The new Inverness Justice Centre which conducted its first business yesterday (Monday) despite the current Covid-19 emergency.
Blind woman conned out of £9,500 by fraudster who never completed croft work
Decommissioning activities at the Viking field, North Sea.
Oil giants Harbour and BP agree to develop Viking CCS project
Willie Officer farms at Ardoch of Gallery, near Montrose.
Montrose farmer reaps the benefits of project
Contraflows will be in place during the works. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Delays expected as resurfacing roadworks on A90 near Stonehaven begin

Editor's Picks

Most Commented