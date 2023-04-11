Ben Foster kissed ‘fully on the lips’ by Rob McElhenney after Wrexham heroics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ben Foster kissed ‘fully on the lips’ by Rob McElhenney after Wrexham heroics

By Press Association
Ben Foster celebrates after Wrexham’s crunch 3-2 Easter Monday victory over Notts County (Barrington Combs/PA)
Ben Foster celebrates after Wrexham’s crunch 3-2 Easter Monday victory over Notts County (Barrington Combs/PA)

Ben Foster has saluted Wrexham’s Hollywood owners as “top of the class” after being rewarded with a Rob McElhenney kiss “fully on the lips” for his penalty-saving heroics.

The 40-year-old former England goalkeeper, in the fourth game of his second Wrexham spell, was the hero as the Dragons beat Notts County 3-2 on Easter Monday to strike a potentially decisive blow in the Vanarama National League title race.

Foster flung himself to his right to save Cedwyn Scott’s penalty in the seventh minute of stoppage time, earning a smacker from McElhenney while his fellow Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds complimented the keeper on his looks.

Wrexham v Notts County – Vanarama National League – Racecourse Ground
Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney celebrate Ben Foster’s penalty save against Notts County (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“Rob kissed me fully on the lips and Ryan called me a double handsome b*****d,” Foster said. “I’ll take that.

“I said to them ‘Listen, you may as well end the documentary (the second FX series of Welcome to Wrexham) now. You’ll never get a better moment than what’s just happened.

“They’re so happy, if you could order an absolute bob on, top of the class, top of the range owner, then you would just package them two up because they are as good as it gets.

“It means so much to them, they were buzzing at the end, they care so much.

“This is non-league but they’re doing it like it’s Premier League standard – the way they travel, prepare, training sessions, the food, the recovery. It is ridiculous how they run it, so fair play to them. They deserve all they get.”

Wrexham need seven points from their final four games to clinch the title and end a 15-year absence from the Football League after establishing a three-point lead over County.

Foster, who played for Wrexham as a 21-year-old when on loan from Stoke in 2005, was in the Premier League at Watford last season.

But he was retired for nine months until he answered an SOS at Wrexham after regular goalkeeper Rob Lainton was ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

“As a goalkeeper for the last 10 years I’ve just been a game player, the adrenaline buzz when that kick-off comes,” said Foster, who was capped eight times by England and played for Birmingham, Manchester United and West Brom among others.

“The reason I did retire was because I wasn’t feeling that so much.

“At Watford towards the end of the season I was thinking: ‘This doesn’t feel like it used to feel’. I wasn’t really enjoying it so much.

“I only came back because it’s Wrexham, a club that I know and owe a lot to. If it was anybody else it wouldn’t have been a question.

“I had so many offers earlier in the season – the big Newcastle one, a couple from other Premier League teams, others around the world, in America. Nothing ever really fitted me or I was interested in, but this stuck out like a sore thumb.

“Who would have thought a Welsh team would have meant so much to me? It’s mad. But this is where my football journey really began, playing 20-odd games here.

“I didn’t want to come here and it be like a bit of a circus, like: ‘Oh he played in the Premier League last year, he does his YouTube and it’s all about getting content’.

“It’s not. I promise you it’s about playing good football, I’m competitive and I want to win.”

Foster saved a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang penalty at Arsenal last season but admitted his last-gasp Racecourse stop was among the biggest moments of his career.

He said: “I’ve played over 500 games and probably had two of those moments in my whole career.

“I’ve called out goalies for celebrating saves but I couldn’t help myself because of what it meant to the lads and fans. That was as good as it gets.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
Ryan Marsden and Caycee Marsden gave their thoughts about starring in Tetris. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Amazing or shameful? Aberdeen residents share views on starring in film as 1980s Soviet…
3
Callum Swaffield. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Teen who taped disabled man to mobility scooter must surrender passport
4
Kings Close in Huntly Street has been sold for £5.25m. Image: FRPR
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £5.25 million deal
5
Craigton Lodge Nursery School is located in Peterculter. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery to close in June due to reaching ‘crisis point’ over attracting and…
6
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Mum’s drug-driving cocaine reading was so high it couldn’t be measured on machine
7
Zodiac Performing Arts owner Zoë Hershaw has turned an office at Elgin Business Centre into a dance studio. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
‘It was a childhood dream’: How a professional dancer’s dream to set up dance…
8
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A former Aberdeen restaurateur is due to appear in court charged with the murder of a police officer in England. Piran Ditta Khan has been extradited from Pakistan where he was arrested?in connection with the fatal shooting of PC Sharon Beshenivsky. He's accused of shooting dead the 38-year-old mum while she was on duty in Bradford, West Yorkshire, in 2005 Picture shows; PC Sharon Beshenivsky and Westminster Magistrates' Court. N/A. Supplied by West Yorkshire Police/Shutterstock (court pic) Date; Unknown
Former Aberdeen restaurateur charged with murder of police officer in England
9
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
10
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…

More from Press and Journal

Viking Venus at Lerwick Port. Image: Shetland Flyer Aerial Media.
Shetland prepares for 'busiest cruise season yet' as first of 150 ships docks in…
Michael Rimmer at his graduation ceremony. Image: Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
Aberdeenshire RAF veteran, 56, becomes full-time firefighter
Inglis Lyon, managing director Highlands and Islands Airports. Image: Michael McCurrach
Hial managing director Inglis Lyon stepping down after 18 years
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A 'very good' report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
Head along to Greyhope Bay for tasty treats courtesy of The Liberty Kitchen. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Sunset lemonades, themed afternoon teas and seaside lunch spots
Jenny Gray says becoming a mother inspired her to follow her dreams of setting up her own make-up business. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Meet the Ellon make-up artist by day and pipe band drummer by night
Sarah Leask works from her home studio in Aberdeen. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Island heritage is source of inspiration for Shetland artist creating watercolour wonders
Hi-Bike Fort William have three new charging hubs in Fort William. Pictured: Upper Achintore.
Hi-Bike Fort William installs three new e-bike charging hubs in the UK's Outdoor Capital
Date night is sorted at Cafe Boheme. Image: Paul Glendall/ DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Aberdeen's Cafe Boheme has rightful place on Michelin Guide
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm

Editor's Picks

Most Commented