Police probing threatening messages sent to ref Kevin Clancy after Old Firm game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Police probing threatening messages sent to ref Kevin Clancy after Old Firm game

By Press Association
Police Scotland are investigating “alleged threatening communications” sent to referee Kevin Clancy (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)
Police Scotland are investigating “alleged threatening communications” sent to referee Kevin Clancy (Malcolm Mackenzie/PA)

Police have opened an investigation into the alleged threatening communications received by referee Kevin Clancy following Saturday’s cinch Premiership clash between Celtic and Rangers.

Ange Postecoglou’s side moved 12 points clear at the top of the standings after winning the Old Firm encounter 3-2 at Celtic Park.

Rangers boss Michael Beale claimed Clancy got two major decisions wrong, with the Ibrox club subsequently writing to the Scottish Football Association seeking an explanation for one of them – an early goal from Alfredo Morelos, which was disallowed.

The governing body revealed on Monday that it had “referred a significant volume of threatening and abusive emails to Police Scotland after personal and professional contact details” of the referee were published online following the game.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
The SFA said Kevin Clancy received a “series of unacceptable messages” after Saturday’s match (Malcom Mackenzie/PA)

The SFA said its security and integrity manager has been liaising with Clancy and police over the “series of unacceptable messages being sent via email and phone”, with Police Scotland confirming it is now looking into it.

“We are investigating alleged threatening communications which were reported to us by the SFA today,” it said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“All reports of this nature are treated with the utmost seriousness and will be investigated thoroughly.

“We will provide support to those affected as our investigation progresses.”

SFA chief executive Ian Maxwell said that some of the messages were “potentially criminal in nature and include threats and abuse towards Kevin and his family”.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic Park
Michael Beale, left, claimed Clancy got two major decisions wrong (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We all have a responsibility to protect our game and those essential to it,” he said, while the Scottish Senior Football Referees’ Association, the body that represents officials, condemned the “wholly unacceptable level of abuse”.

A statement added: “Referees are not immune from criticism and accept there will always be legitimate debate on subjective decision-making.

“However, when this becomes targeted threats and abuse, impacting on their personal and professional lives, this clearly crosses the line.

“We continue to offer our full support to Kevin and all our members, many of whom have experienced an increase in abuse this season.

“We welcome the Scottish FA’s strong support to protect referees and the wider image of the game.”

A Rangers spokesperson said: “Firstly, Rangers condemns in the strongest terms any abuse of match officials. We are all passionate about our game, but targeted, personal abuse of referees cannot be tolerated.

“The club can confirm the Scottish FA has responded with regards to the disallowed Alfredo Morelos goal, with the response claiming the correct decision was taken.

“The club is astonished by this, especially given most observers, including former referees and former players, could see no issue with the goal standing.

“This comes following a weekend in England where PGMOL have offered an apology to Brighton and Hove Albion for the non-award of a penalty in their match with Tottenham Hotspur, alongside a pledge to review the incident.

“While an apology does not alter the outcome of a match, such responsibility and openness would be welcome in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
The incident happened on Rousay Drive in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aberdeen
3
The incident happened southbound on the A947 at Oldmeldrum. Image: Google Maps.
A947 at Oldmeldrum reopens after two-vehicle crash
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story re crash on 23/02/20 Picture shows; Kieran Macpherson caused a serious crash on the A941 which left a girl, 9, in hospital.. Craigellachie Dufftown. Supplied by JasperImage/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Young girl suffered life-threatening injuries after three-car crash caused by driver’s dangerous overtake
5
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
6
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
9
Post-Mortem Live is returning to Aberdeen in October. Image: ITAE Productions Limited.
Live post-mortem show to return to Aberdeen later this year
10
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The former boss of a renowned Highland museum embezzled almost ?19,000 from the charity that runs the award-winning attraction on the Black Isle. William Bound, also known as Bill Bound, issued fake invoices to Groam House Museum, which paid for the fictitious work over a three-year period. But the dishonest 74-year-old - who was the charity's chair and treasurer - was actually paying the money into several of his own bank accounts instead Picture shows; William Bound, also known as Bill Bound and Groam House Museum. N/A. Supplied by Groam House Museum Date; Unknown
Museum boss embezzled £19,000 from charity with fake invoices

More from Press and Journal

A85 crash
A85 closed both ways at Dunbeg following crash
Westhill Scout leader Chris Pinnell was shocked after thieves made off with the unique trailer. Image: Chris Pinnell.
'I was amazed at the bravado': Westhill Scout leader reacts after thieves make off…
Zekun Zhang has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal to help trace 26-year-old man reported missing on Ben Nevis
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Ian Brodie propagated a national daffodil collection Picture shows; Major Ian Brodie, 24th Laird of Brodie. Brodie Castle. Supplied by National Trust for Scotland Date; 11/04/2023
Now's the time to catch the 116 varieties of historic daffodil at Brodie Castle
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Mum's drug-driving cocaine reading was so high it couldn't be measured on machine
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured is Dee's Jevan Anderson heading the ball. Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee debut to remember for defender Jevan Anderson
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking 'what if?' Aberdeen defence…
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'All but bed-bound' tax dodger too ill for jail - so gets 300 hours…
Tourists at the Kilt Rock geological feature on the east coast of Skye near Staffin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Visitors could be fined up to £100 for ignoring Skye beauty spot closure

Editor's Picks

Most Commented