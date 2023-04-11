Callum Davidson urges his St Johnstone players to stop conceding simple goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Callum Davidson urges his St Johnstone players to stop conceding simple goals

By Press Association
Do the basics well, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson tells players (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Do the basics well, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson tells players (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Callum Davidson’s message to his St Johnstone players could not be more basic – stop conceding simple goals.

The Saints boss was again exasperated by the way his side conceded so easily in the 2-0 home defeat to Ross County on Saturday.

Davidson’s side are in ninth place in the cinch Premiership, five points clear of the Staggies in the relegation play-off spot with seven fixtures remaining.

Ahead of the trip to Livingston on Saturday, the former St Johnstone defender said: “There is no lack of effort or willingness. But we have to not allow easy goals as we did against Ross County.

“That is the message from me. No simple goals.

“If someone scores from 30 yards into the top corner then sometimes you have to hold your hands up. But no simple goals.

“I watched the game back three or four times, trying to look at little things.

“Watching goals we have conceded in the last eight or nine games, a lot were basic errors. Little things we think we can affect.

“It is tracking runners, reacting quicker to the second contact if you lose the first one.

“A lot of our goals have been really poor. Basic errors.

“If we can nullify that then obviously we have a better chance of winning the game.”

Davidson revealed the “awful” McDiarmid Park pitch will be improved in the summer – and not before time.

Saints have won only three league games in front of their own supporters this season.

He said: “The pitch has been awful. We don’t really like just hoofing the ball forward but it is very difficult to play any patterns of football.

“Unfortunately we have to play on the pitch 20 times this season.

“Other teams are (maybe) just once. I want to play football that is good to watch but I can’t do it on the pitch.

“Hopefully there is a good bit of money spent on it in the summer to make it a decent surface for the majority of the season.

“There is different levels but hopefully it will be a good level they do it to and hopefully we can get some football played on it.”

While he battles to keep St Johnstone in the league, Davidson noted another managerial casualty on Sunday when Robbie Neilson departed Hearts after a 3-0 defeat by St Mirren saw the Jambos drop from third into fourth.

He said: “Disappointed for Robbie but it is the decisions that clubs make at this stage of the season, a lot of clubs go into panic mode.

“Unfortunately managers are the ones to lose their jobs. I thought Robbie did well in the last few years.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
The incident happened on Rousay Drive in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Woman taken to hospital after being hit by car in Aberdeen
3
The incident happened southbound on the A947 at Oldmeldrum. Image: Google Maps.
A947 at Oldmeldrum reopens after two-vehicle crash
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court story re crash on 23/02/20 Picture shows; Kieran Macpherson caused a serious crash on the A941 which left a girl, 9, in hospital.. Craigellachie Dufftown. Supplied by JasperImage/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Young girl suffered life-threatening injuries after three-car crash caused by driver’s dangerous overtake
5
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
6
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
9
Post-Mortem Live is returning to Aberdeen in October. Image: ITAE Productions Limited.
Live post-mortem show to return to Aberdeen later this year
10
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. The former boss of a renowned Highland museum embezzled almost ?19,000 from the charity that runs the award-winning attraction on the Black Isle. William Bound, also known as Bill Bound, issued fake invoices to Groam House Museum, which paid for the fictitious work over a three-year period. But the dishonest 74-year-old - who was the charity's chair and treasurer - was actually paying the money into several of his own bank accounts instead Picture shows; William Bound, also known as Bill Bound and Groam House Museum. N/A. Supplied by Groam House Museum Date; Unknown
Museum boss embezzled £19,000 from charity with fake invoices

More from Press and Journal

A85 crash
A85 closed both ways at Dunbeg following crash
Westhill Scout leader Chris Pinnell was shocked after thieves made off with the unique trailer. Image: Chris Pinnell.
'I was amazed at the bravado': Westhill Scout leader reacts after thieves make off…
Zekun Zhang has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal to help trace 26-year-old man reported missing on Ben Nevis
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Ian Brodie propagated a national daffodil collection Picture shows; Major Ian Brodie, 24th Laird of Brodie. Brodie Castle. Supplied by National Trust for Scotland Date; 11/04/2023
Now's the time to catch the 116 varieties of historic daffodil at Brodie Castle
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Mum's drug-driving cocaine reading was so high it couldn't be measured on machine
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041979 Story by Callum Law Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh GPH Builders Merchant Highland League Cup Final Banks O' Dee v Inverurie Loco Works Pictured is Dee's Jevan Anderson heading the ball. Saturday 8th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee debut to remember for defender Jevan Anderson
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking 'what if?' Aberdeen defence…
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'All but bed-bound' tax dodger too ill for jail - so gets 300 hours…
Tourists at the Kilt Rock geological feature on the east coast of Skye near Staffin. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Visitors could be fined up to £100 for ignoring Skye beauty spot closure

Editor's Picks

Most Commented