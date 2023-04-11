Robbie Neilson to ‘reflect and recharge’ following sacking as Hearts manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Robbie Neilson to ‘reflect and recharge’ following sacking as Hearts manager

By Press Association
Robbie Neilson addressed his sacking as Hearts manager (Jane Barlow/PA)
Robbie Neilson addressed his sacking as Hearts manager (Jane Barlow/PA)

Robbie Neilson will “reflect, recharge and prepare for the next opportunity” following his sacking as Hearts boss.

The 42-year-old’s tenure in the Tynecastle hot seat ended after the 2-0 home defeat to St Mirren on Saturday – a fifth-successive loss – that saw them slip below Aberdeen into fourth place in the cinch Premiership.

The former Hearts full-back took charge of the Gorgie outfit for the second time in the summer of 2020 after leading Dundee United to the Championship title.

Neilson repeated the feat with Hearts and their third-placed finish last season, coupled with a Scottish Cup final defeat to Rangers, saw the Edinburgh club secure an extended run in Europe in the Conference League group stage.

In a statement published on the Leaguemanagers.com website, Neilson said: “I would like to thank Ann Budge (chair) and all of the board for giving me the opportunity to manage Heart of Midlothian over the past three seasons.

“We built a fantastic relationship and I will always have the utmost respect for them.

“My thanks also to the players and staff for their hard work and dedication. I have enjoyed working with you all and seeing you develop as both a team and as individuals.

“To my assistants, Lee McCulloch and Gordon Forrest, thank you for your unwavering support and dedication.

“Everything we achieved together, winning the Championship, two Scottish Cup finals, a third-placed finish and securing European group-stage football was with the superb support of the Hearts fans and the Foundation of Hearts.

“I thank you all for that. I am immensely proud of what we were able to achieve together. It has been an honour to be your manager.

“I would like to wish everybody at the club the very best of luck as they seek to finish the season strongly and build on the strong foundations already in place.

“I’m now looking forward to having a chance to reflect, recharge and prepare for the next opportunity.”

Steven Naismith – the Gorgie B team boss – has been appointed interim manager for the final seven fixtures of the season and his first game is away to Edinburgh rivals Hibernian on Saturday.

