Partick Thistle appeal for witnesses to alleged racist comments

Partick Thistle have appealed to their fans for information over alleged racist comments made during the cinch Championship game against Queen’s Park on Friday night.

The remarks are believed to have emanated from the John Lambie Stand at Firhill during the 4-0 win for the home side.

A statement on Thistle’s official website read: “We are seeking information from supporters that were situated in the John Lambie Stand on Friday evening, during our victory over Queen’s Park.

“An allegation has been made in relation to racial comments being made by specific attendees at the match, situated within this stand.

“As such we would ask anyone who witnessed any such behaviour to get in touch with CEO Gerry Britton via the mail@ptfc.co.uk email address. All information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence.

“Partick Thistle has a zero-tolerance policy towards racism and will do everything possible to ensure no incidents of racist behaviour take place within Firhill stadium”.