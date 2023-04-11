Frank Lampard says Europe offers Chelsea a welcome break from domestic struggles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Frank Lampard says Europe offers Chelsea a welcome break from domestic struggles

By Press Association
Europe offers Chelsea a break from their Premier League struggles, says Frank Lampard (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Europe offers Chelsea a break from their Premier League struggles, says Frank Lampard (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Champions League will offer Frank Lampard’s Chelsea a chance to escape from “a place we don’t want to be” when they face Real Madrid at the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s interim coach was referring to the team’s position in the bottom half of the Premier League table after they failed to score in any of their last three league outings, with the Champions League offering their only hope of salvaging a wretched season.

In the past Europe has offered respite during difficult domestic seasons, as happened in 2012 when the Blues – managed by interim boss Roberto Di Matteo – were crowned Champions League winners at the same time as finishing sixth in the league.

Di Matteo, who spent five seasons as a player at Chelsea, took over from Andre Villas-Boas when the Portuguese coach was sacked in February, and led the team to a stunning with against Barcelona in the semi-final before beating Bayern Munich in the final.

Lampard was asked about the similarities between the club’s current situation and that season, when a former Stamford Bridge favourite took the manager’s job whilst the team floundered and pulled off an unlikely European success.

He warned against allowing history to prevent his side from taking seriously the threat posed by the reigning European champions.

“I think there are parallels in a simple sense,” said Lampard. “We are (both) ex-players. The year Robbie was here he was an assistant, he had a big awareness of the squad. He got the job earlier in the year than I did.

“He did an amazing job. I think my situation is different in practice. I do have an awareness of the squad, but not close-hand to all of them.

“I have to be careful making that parallel, because obviously we have very tough games in front of us. There’s a lot of work to be done, but we’re very committed to trying to, if we can, make our own little bit of history.”

Defeat to Wolves at Molineux on Saturday marked the first time since 2007 that Chelsea had gone three consecutive leagues games without scoring, following a goalless draw with Liverpool and meek home loss to Aston Villa.

Lampard suggested the chance to lead a challenge for the club’s third European title was a decisive factor in his agreeing to take the job whilst the hierarchy seek a permanent replacement for Graham Potter, who despite overseeing the team’s slide down the league had enjoyed his best moments at Stamford Bridge in leading the team to the last eight.

Victory against Borussia Dortmund in the previous round was comfortably Chelsea’s best performance of 2023 and Lampard acknowledged the Champions League provides a welcome distraction from domestic struggles.

Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Round of Sixteen – Second Leg – Stamford Bridge
Victory against Borussia Dortmund in the previous round was comfortably Chelsea’s best performance of 2023 (PA)

“If you isolate this year (it looks like that), he said. “I’ve viewed it from the outside. There have been challenges this year.

“But the Premier League is also one of the greatest challenges in world football. Those challenges have obviously taken us to a place where we don’t want to be.

“The Champions League sometimes offers you a bit of escapism from that – a different speed of game, knockout football. Those things can contribute to getting different success in the same season.

“When you get to this stage in the competition, playing teams of the level of Real Madrid, those sorts of comparisons are pretty worthless. It’s all about what’s in front of you.”

Chelsea will play at the Bernabeu for the third consecutive season after the last two campaigns both brought them to the Spanish capital in the knockout rounds.

Real Madrid v Chelsea – UEFA Champions League – Semi Final – First Leg – Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic (centre) was on target when Chelsea played Real Madrid in the semi-final first leg at the Bernabeu in 2021 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

They knocked out Real in the semi-final in 2021 en route to winning the tournament under former boss Thomas Tuchel but lost the chance to retain their crown as Carlo Ancelotti’s side took revenge in last season’s quarter-final.

“Every new year in football brings a new story,” said Lampard. “The year before (in 2021), Chelsea came and here were successful in the Champions League in the knockout stage. Last year Real Madrid produced an incredible game that changed in the last moments.

“Having watched Real Madrid and having a relationship with Carlo Ancelotti, who’s been incredible in his time here, the players have to understand that it’s a special arena and a special football club, and anything can happen.

“Some things you can’t control. My focus will not be on last year, it will be on what we can do now as a team.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2
2
MV Loch Seaforth has been pulled from service on Tuesday morning due to engine problems.
Sailings cancelled after CalMac’s largest ferry hit by engine problems
3
Jamieson and Carry bosses are unhappy about a take-away opening next door
New takeaway opening next to Jamieson and Carry despite jeweller’s complaints it will ‘lower…
7
4
Barbara Cormack can't believe her luck after winning big - twice - at the weekend. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
‘What are the chances of that?’: Buckie woman strikes gold three times in a…
5
At least four police vehicles are at the scene.
Armed police officers called to incident at home in Inverness
6
Creative businessman and marketing expert Scott Hunter of Aberdeen.
Family’s tribute to popular Aberdeen marketing mogul Scott Hunter, 51
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Ruaridh Mackenzie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Ruaridh Mackenzie. Elgin Court. Supplied by DC Thomson / Facebook Date; Unknown
Drink-driving dad crashed car with children in the back
8
Dylan Tas was left shocked by the messages. Image: Dylan Tas.
Taco Bell regular shocked after burrito order arrives – with a rude message on…
3
9
Inverness Sheriff Court
Man had ‘most obscene’ images of children and sick picture of woman and dog
10
Corran Ferry services were pulled ahead of the Easter weekend. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
CalMac lends a hand to help get Corran Ferry moving again

More from Press and Journal

Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041285, Callum Law, Inverness. Picture shows stock still images of Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack from the HLW feature fiming earlier today. February 25th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Strathspey Thistle and Keith upbeat ahead of Highland League clash
Orkney council cost of living
Orkney council 'delighted' with uptake of £200 cost-of-living payment despite it only being around…
Wick Academy photos ahead of their Scottish Cup third round tie against Falkirk Wick Academy player/manager - Gary Manson
Gary Manson trying to make the best of Wick's midweek trip to Inverurie
David Stewart leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Morrisons worker who embezzled cigarettes and cash ordered repay store
Brechin City FC Goalkeeper Lenny Wilson on the ball
Brechin City's Lenny Wilson looks for more shut-outs as Breedon Highland League title race…
Ross County's Dylan Smith and Oh Hyeon-gyu of Celtic in action. Image: SNS
'He's the youngest player in the Premiership this year' - Malky Mackay praises 16-year-old…
Scottish Sea Farms MD Jim Gallagher
Scottish Sea Farms appeals for better regulation to boost salmon industry
Officers from Police Scotland leave the headquarters of the SNP in Edinburgh with boxes following the arrest of former chief executive Peter Murrell (Image: Lesley Martin/PA)
Derek Tucker: Events not party members will dictate how the SNP's future unfolds
Peterhead were beaten 2-0 by Dunfermline Athletic at Balmoor. Image: SNS.
Peterhead caretaker co-boss Jordon Brown finds positives in 2-0 defeat to Dunfermline
Parklands Care Homes have lodged plans with Highland Council for temporary staff accommodation on the grounds of Lynmore Care Home in Grantown-On-Spey. Image: Google Street View.
Care home operator reveals plans for temporary accommodation to attract agency staff to Grantown-on-Spey

Editor's Picks

Most Commented