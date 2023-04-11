Zach Robinson bags brace as Dundee go three points clear at top of Championship

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zach Robinson’s double helped to send Dundee three points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship table courtesy of a comfortable victory over Raith.

Robinson struck either side of half-time before Alex Jakubiak wrapped up a 3-1 win at the Kilmac Stadium which opened up a significant gap to second-placed Queen’s Park.

Rovers’ stubborn resistance was broken with 29 minutes gone when Robinson put them ahead with Jakubiak providing the ammunition, and Raith goalkeeper Robbie Thomson had to pluck Luke Hannant’s header from underneath his crossbar as the home side pushed for a second.

Robinson doubled his tally from close range within eight minutes of the restart to ease the leaders further clear, although at the other end, William Akio forced Adam Legzdins into a save with a 56th-minute header.

Jakubiak put the result beyond doubt with 15 minutes remaining before Akio pulled one back for the visitors.