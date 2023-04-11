England focused on improving rather than end of unbeaten run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England focused on improving rather than end of unbeaten run

By Press Association
England lost for the first time under manager Sarina Wiegman in their international friendly with Australia (Adam Davy/PA)
England lost for the first time under manager Sarina Wiegman in their international friendly with Australia (Adam Davy/PA)

England have no need to mourn the end of a 30-game unbeaten streak they barely discussed in the first place, said boss Sarina Wiegman.

The Lionesses fell 2-0 to Australia in their Brentford friendly on Tuesday night, the first defeat since the Dutchwoman took charge in September 2021.

Wiegman had wanted more meetings against top competition ahead of this summer’s World Cup and in world number 10 Australia got more than some thought she had bargained for.

“I haven’t been focused [on the unbeaten streak] at all,” said Wiegman. “We just want to win every next game, and yes you remind us of [it] all the time, but we don’t talk about that in our camp.

“We talk about the next game, and that we want to improve every game, and try to adapt to the opponent who is in front of us and try to bring our qualities on the pitch.

“Yes, it would be really nice to have the 31st win, I would love that too, but sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.

“[The loss] doesn’t feel great. I think a big learning thing against a very physical, well-organised, aggressive, good-defending Australia.

“We really wanted to get more behind the defence and have run behind, and switch plays, so we let them run a little more, but we didn’t do that great and made some mistakes.”

One of those lapses put the Matildas ahead on 32 minutes.

Captain Leah Williamson tried to set up a routine defensive header, directed at goalkeeper Mary Earps, but underpowered the ball and allowed Chelsea striker Sam Kerr to swoop in and score.

The England skipper was also involved in the Matildas’ second goal, a first in green and gold for Charlotte Grant whose nodded effort deflected off Williamson before going in.

The Lionesses head back to their clubs for domestic duty while Wiegman will turn her attention to finalising the squad who will travel to Australia for the World Cup, with England set to open their campaign against Haiti in Brisbane on July 22.

They entered Tuesday night’s contest on a high after clinching the inaugural Women’s Finalissima trophy at Wembley last Thursday, although that match was ultimately decided on penalties after the visitors found a last-gasp leveller.

Win or lose, said Wiegman, matches against top competition are vital in exposing potential areas of vulnerability ahead of England’s quest for a first global title.

She said: “I’m not worried. I don’t worry very easily. We know we have to be at our top level. Every game we get some warnings. I don’t think we’re losing momentum, it’s fuelling, it’s 100 days to go and everyone is really excited to go to Australia. It’s just a really big learning for us.”

Matildas boss Tony Gustavsson had elected to rest Kerr, his best weapon, for Australia’s 1-0 loss to Scotland on Friday, but said his captain was determined to line up against England.

Kerr was pleased for her side, but acknowledged only pride was on the line – while much more will be at stake when Australia welcome the world in July.

She said: “It’s obviously a really big performance for us, we’ve got a lot of players out but unfortunately beating England tonight doesn’t win us anything. I wouldn’t be here if it did, I’d be out celebrating.

“It’s obviously nice to put in such a good performance, we’ve had some up and down performances over the last couple of months so to finish out tonight before we go home is nice.

“They’re a really good team, a lot of the girls haven’t played a big team like this and players as good as these players so it’s a good performance for us as a team but some players played great individually too.”

