Chris Wilder staying at Watford as club quash sack rumours

Watford have announced that Chris Wilder will remain as manager until at least the end of the season, quashing speculation he was set to be sacked after just 36 days in charge.

It had been reported that 55-year-old Wilder was going to be the latest managerial casualty at Vicarage Road, with Italian Francesco Farioli linked with the job.

The Hornets are without a win in four games and sit 12th in the Sky Bet Championship – six points off the play-off places.

The Hornets confirm Chris Wilder will remain the club’s Head Coach until at least the end of the 2022/23 season, as per the terms he and Watford FC agreed upon his appointment in March. — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 12, 2023

“The speculation is totally disrespectful to Chris and his staff,” said Watford’s technical director Ben Manga.

“As Chris has said after recent games, we are all fully focused on ending the season strongly and pushing as hard as we can while there’s still a chance of making the play-offs.”

Watford have built a reputation as a hire-and-fire club in recent seasons, with Wilder being their fourth manager in under a year.