David Moyes wants cool heads as West Ham aim for another European semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

David Moyes wants cool heads as West Ham aim for another European semi-final

By Press Association
David Moyes wants to reach the semi-finals (Steven Paston/PA)
David Moyes wants to reach the semi-finals (Steven Paston/PA)

David Moyes wants his West Ham players to keep their heads in Europe, but not to be “vanilla”.

Last season the Hammers melted in the cauldron of Eintracht Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park, crashing out in the semi-final of the Europa League.

Aaron Cresswell and Moyes himself were sent off, the manager for booting the ball at a ball-boy, while Declan Rice was later banned for ranting at officials in the tunnel, as West Ham totally lost their cool.

On Thursday they begin their bid to reach another semi-final, at Belgian side Gent in the first leg of their last-eight clash in the Europa Conference League, and Moyes knows they need to learn the lessons of 12 months ago.

“Emotions are something you never know what’s going to happen, looking back I can understand it, we were right up against it on occasions, but we’ve got to make sure we are better disciplined, calmer,” said Moyes.

“But we still want the players to be emotional, we want them to understand what it means, we want them to be motivated and eager to impress.

“We don’t want vanilla players who are going to go around and not tackle, challenge, run hard, be competitive. You need players who are going to do all those things. We have to learn where we can draw the line.”

Moyes will have his father David snr, son David jnr and daughter Lauren in the stands in Belgium.

“My brother’s bringing my dad out and I hope when I’m old my son’s taking me to football matches and watching games,” he added.

“I’d love to give the supporters another couple of nights like we did last season and I’d truly like to go further if we can. I’ve got big respect for Gent but I would do for all the teams we play.

“We’ve got no divine right to be getting through, we’re going to have to work very hard for it, we’re going to have to play well.”

Czech full-back Vladimir Coufal admits he is still haunted by that semi-final defeat.

“When you lose a game like this last season, it’s still in my head to be honest,” he said.

“Me and my team-mates are doing everything to repair the semi-final loss from last season and lift the trophy.”

Gent, fourth in the Belgian first division, reached the quarter-finals by beating Qarabag of Azerbaijan and Turkish side Istanbul Basaksehir in the knock-out rounds.

Coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck said: “West Ham are having a hard time in the Premier League, but in Europe they just got 18 points out of 18 in their group and effortlessly continued in the knock-out rounds. Hopefully we can put something in their way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
The North of Scotland Texel club flock competition winner, Graham Morrison, Inchbruich Farm, Cornhill. Picture by Jim Irvine 12-1-18
Farmer who assaulted partner after drunken day at Keith Show spared punishment
3
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
4
Hall Russell 1963 Lunchtime Rush (C)AJL Neg.No. Box 216 - Scanned from print. Used EE February 1994. Workers lunchtime rush at the Hall Russell shipyard, Footdee, Aberdeen, in 1963.
Forgotten Fittie: Photos show long-gone buildings and businesses of fishing village
5
Maggie Chapman MSP, left and Chapelton resident Alastair Struthers, right, are asking for rules on where solar panels can be placed in the new town to be relaxed. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Solar panels restricted in Chapelton because of how they look
6
Patrik Myslovic after signing for Aberdeen at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Patrik Myslovic will be given chance at Aberdeen, Barry Robson confirms – as he…
7
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
8
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…
9
To go with story by Garrett Stell. School league tables results for 2023 (2021/2022 school year) Picture shows; School league tables 2023. N/A. Supplied by Shutterstock/DC Thomson Design Date; Unknown
School league tables 2023: Results from the north and north-east
10
Property investor Steven Clark and his new development in Aberdeen. Image: Steven Clark.
Property investor who went ‘all in’ on Aberdeen market reveals his biggest gamble yet
2

More from Press and Journal

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County dealt blow as Eamonn Brophy set for 'number of weeks' out with…
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
Keith's Matthew Tough fired his sided to a 1-0 midweek win at Strathspey Thistle. Image: Kenny Elrick
Keith edge to victory at Strathspey Thistle thanks to Matthew Tough winner
Max Ewan in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage
Brora Rangers defeat Lossiemouth to move three points clear in third place
CR0042109, Callum Law, Brechin. Breedon Highland League game - Brechin City v Fraserburgh at Glebe Park, Brechin. Picture of Marc Scott celebrating after scoring to make it 4-0. Wednesday, April 12th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Title-challengers Brechin put five past Fraserburgh to reduce Buckie's lead at the top
CR0041979, Callum Law, Fraserburgh. Highland League Cup - Inverurie Locos v Banks o Dee at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh. Picture of Inverurie Locos manager Andy Low. Saturday, April 8th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos complete home campaign with victory over Wick Academy
Fisherman Ray Macphee was not expecting to find the huge propeller in his fishing net. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Mystery surrounds origins of HUGE 12ft propeller pulled from Moray Firth
Fraserburgh coastguard
Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger
Tobermory
Mull postal worker delivers letter to a graveside for family to see
Nosheen's of Ellon is located on the town's Bridge Street. Image: Google Maps.
Well-known Ellon Indian restaurant to close... but will remain open as takeaway

Editor's Picks

Most Commented