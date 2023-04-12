Gateshead continue blistering form with victory at Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aaron Martin’s double helped Gateshead earn their sixth straight National League win after a 5-2 victory at promotion hopefuls Eastleigh.

Martin fired the visitors in front in the seventh minute, tucking the ball into the bottom corner, but Eastleigh responded four minutes later when Charlie Carter capitalised on a poor back pass to smash low into the corner.

Daniel Ward came close for the Heed when his long-range effort whistled over the bar, but Adam Campbell restored the lead for the visitors in the 27th minute.

Martin earned his brace five minutes after the break and Greg Olley completed a good team move with a top-corner finish in the 63rd minute.

Owen Bailey added a fifth for Gateshead in the 82nd minute but the Spitfires pulled one back through Kairo Mitchell just one minute later.