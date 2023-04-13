Football rumours: Manchester City lead race as Jude Bellingham price hits £130m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Manchester City lead race as Jude Bellingham price hits £130m

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham is a man in demand (PA)
Jude Bellingham is a man in demand (PA)

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund will ask up to £130million for Jude Bellingham according to The Sun after the rising price tag ended Liverpool’s interest in the teenage midfielder. Manchester City have emerged as leading contenders to land the 19-year-old, but Manchester United could join the race if the club’s sale is completed in time.

Argentina v France – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Final – Lusail Stadium
Argentina’s Lionel Messi (left) and France’s Aurelien Tchouameni (Martin Rickett/PA)

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, 23, has emerged as Liverpool’s top target after giving up on Bellingham, according to the Daily Mirror. Declan Rice (West Ham), Moises Caicedo (Brighton) and Fulham’s Joao Palhinha are also on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany, 37, is Tottenham’s top target to replace Antonio Conte as manager, according to The Sun. The Belgian has impressed chairman Daniel Levy with the way he has steered Burnley back to the Premier League in his first season in charge.

The Times reports on another target for Tottenham, linking Arne Slot with the vacant manager’s role. West Ham and Crystal Palace are also reportedly interested in the man who has taken Feyenoord to the brink of the Dutch title.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (left) and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise (left) and Manchester City’s Jack Grealish (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Michael Olise: Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Crystal Palace winger, 21, this summer.

Ryan Gravenberch: Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are showing interest in the Dutch midfielder, 20, at Bayern Munich.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Alan and Kathy Watt of Belvidere Gallery, Rosemount Place, Aberdeen which will close at the end of the month. Image: Darrell Benns
Sadness as Aberdeen gallery to close after more than 30 years
2
Craigton Lodge Nursery School is located in Peterculter. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen nursery to close in June due to reaching ‘crisis point’ over attracting and…
3
Elgin Sheriff Court.
Mum’s drug-driving cocaine reading was so high it couldn’t be measured on machine
4
Raymond Esslemont. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
‘All but bed-bound’ tax dodger too ill for jail – so gets 300 hours…
5
Kings Close in Huntly Street has been sold for £5.25m. Image: FRPR
Aberdeen city centre building sold in £5.25 million deal
6
Angus MacDonald during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Defender Angus MacDonald targeting European qualification and hopes he is at Pittodrie next season…
7
Westhill Scout leader Chris Pinnell was shocked after thieves made off with the unique trailer. Image: Chris Pinnell.
Scout leader hits out at brazen thieves who stole branded trailer loaded with camp…
8
Lisa Mitchell gave birth to Oliver Blake at the end of March. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
‘I’m not ill, I’m pregnant’: Meet the Aberdeen woman who was still pole dancing…
9
Fraserburgh coastguard
Fisherman airlifted from Peterhead fishing boat with partially severed finger
10
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS
Sean Wallace: Duk and Miovski have got us all thinking ‘what if?’ Aberdeen defence…

More from Press and Journal

weather highlands moray
Taps aff! Highlands and Moray to be warmer than Barcelona and Paris next week…
Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brechin City v Fraserburgh are available right here NOW!
Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brechin City v Fraserburgh highlights and reaction
Serica Energy's Bruce platform in the North Sea. Image: Serica
Serica Energy hails 'outstanding progress' as profits up 361% year-on-year
BrewDog are considering bug burgers on its menu. Image: Shutterstock.
Would you eat an bug burger? Brewdog considers adding them to menu
Angus MacPhail of Skipinnish has recorded a song in protest at the Scottish Government's plans for marine protection areas around Scotland. Image: Skipinnish
Celtic rockers Skipinnish release teaser for protest song against 'clearances' in lead up to…
Hopeman Beach East. Image: Jason Hedges.
Wilful fire raising in Moray caused 'significant risk' to members of public
Isle of Coll. Image Supplied.
'Journey into the Cosmos': Isle of Coll to host disco for 250 ravers with…
File photo dated 08-04-2022 of Ahoy Senor, who can bounce back from his fall in the Cheltenham Gold Cup to win at the Grand National meeting for the third successive year in the Alder Hey Aintree Bowl Chase. Issue date: Thursday March 9, 2023. Issue date: Tuesday April 11, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story RACING Tips Thursday. Photo credit should read Tim Goode/PA Wire.
North-east owned racehorse Ahoy Senor primed for Aintree
Royal Dornoch general manager Neil Hampton (centre) with CPR campaigners, John Salako (left) and David Sullivan .
Royal Dornoch scores world first with life-saving kit on golf buggies
These days, children and young people use the internet on a very regular basis (Image: Ground Picture/Shutterstock)
Euan Graham: The internet can be a difficult place for children to navigate

Editor's Picks

Most Commented