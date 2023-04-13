Promotion, titles and relegation: What is at stake this weekend?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Promotion, titles and relegation: What is at stake this weekend?

By Press Association
Vincent Kompany, left, and Richie Wellens, right, could be celebrating but relegation awaits Duncan Ferguson (Nigel French/Nigel French/Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Vincent Kompany, left, and Richie Wellens, right, could be celebrating but relegation awaits Duncan Ferguson (Nigel French/Nigel French/Rhianna Chadwick/PA)

Promotion and relegation issues could be decided this weekend as the EFL season nears its end.

Burnley‘s return to the Premier League is already assured but this weekend could see their title coronation as well as movement between Leagues One and Two.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is on the line.

Championship

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets clinched promotion with seven games to spare by winning at Middlesbrough on April 7.

Victory at Reading on Saturday would be enough to secure the title if second-placed Sheffield United fail to beat Cardiff earlier in the day.

A Blades win would delay that until at least Tuesday and also secure their own play-off place, with a draw also sufficient given Preston and Millwall play each other so at least one will drop points.

Relegation issues will not be decided this weekend, though bottom two Wigan and Blackpool meet in what is surely a must-win game for both teams.

League One

Duncan Ferguson shouts instructions to his Forest Green sideForest Green Rovers v Derby County – Sky Bet League One – The Bolt New Lawn Stadium
Duncan Ferguson and Forest Green are already in the last-chance saloon (Nick Potts/PA)

Monday’s defeat at Wycombe did not condemn Forest Green to the drop, as Oxford were held at Port Vale to keep them just in range, but Duncan Ferguson’s side need every result from here on in to go in their favour.

Anything but victory over high-flying Barnsley would immediately rubber-stamp Rovers’ return to League Two, while even that will not be enough if Oxford also beat Bolton.

Promotion will not be decided, with Sheffield Wednesday, Plymouth and Ipswich covered by just two points at the summit and Barnsley a further four back.

Wednesday are already assured of at least a play-off place and could be joined by Argyle, with a point against Exeter, and Ipswich if they beat Charlton. The Tykes could also make sure if they win and seventh-placed Derby lose to Bristol Rovers.

League Two

Leyton Orient’s Rob Hunt, Jordan Brown and Ruel Sotiriou, l-r, celebrate victory over Carlisle
Will Leyton Orient be celebrating on Saturday? (Ben Whitley/PA)

Leaders Leyton Orient can seal promotion by beating Sutton, providing neither Stockport nor Carlisle win their respective games against Northampton and Gillingham.

Their play-off place is effectively assured already but a point will formalise that for Richie Wellens’ side, with the remaining spots in the top seven still up for grabs.

No relegation place can be decided until Tuesday at the earliest, with Wrexham and Notts County’s epic National League promotion battle also running until at least next week.

