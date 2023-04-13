Impressive displays for club and country mean Jude Bellingham is a man in demand

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

England international Jude Bellingham has established himself as one of the best young players in Europe.

At 19, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has been linked to some of Europe’s top sides and his success on the biggest stages suggest this summer will see some of them trying to lure him away from the Bundesliga club for an eye-watering fee.

Here, the PA news agency’s Reuben Rosso-Powell assesses Bellingham’s current situation and looks at the potential outcomes as speculation increases.

Potential destinations

Bellingham has been a mainstay in Borussia Dortmund’s side since joining in 2020 (PA/Tim Goode)

Speculation surrounding the teenager has centred around the Premier League and LaLiga, with teams familiar with paying out large fees at the heart of the rumours.

Manchester City and Real Madrid are reported to be at the front of the queue, which comes as no surprise due to both clubs’ spending power and regular challenge for silverware, which could act as an exciting incentive for the player.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have been long-term admirers of Bellingham due to a lack of depth in midfield compared to their rivals, although reports have suggested this interest has cooled in recent days due to the lofty fee the midfielder is expected to command – £130million has been mentioned.

The Reds could lean towards Chelsea’s Mason Mount as a more affordable option. The 24-year-old is in a contract stalemate with the west London club, who may look to cash in on the Englishman – who has just over a year left on his current deal – this summer.

Contract situation

Bellingham’s current contract does not expire until the summer of 2025 (PA/Tim Goode)

Bellingham, who joined from Birmingham in 2020, signed a five-year-deal with Dortmund and they are not in a rush to sell the 19-year-old.

Unlike former team-mate Erling Haaland, Bellingham does not have a release clause in his contract and any potential suitors will have to negotiate with the German club to find an agreement for his signature.

However, Bellingham remaining with the Bundesliga club for next season should not be ruled out as he would only have a year remaining on his deal next summer, meaning his price tag would then likely be reduced to a more appealing one.

Man of the moment

Bellingham was in top form during England’s 2022 World Cup campaign (PA/Mike Egerton)

Bellingham has featured in 26 out of Borussia Dortmund’s 27 matches in the German top flight this season and he has been a top performer for Edin Terzic’s second-placed team, who are just two points off top spot.

The box-to-box midfielder has picked up 11 goal contributions in both domestic German competitions, numbers which are set to increase as Dortmund challenge leaders Bayern Munich in the final seven games of a compelling Bundesliga title race.

Bellingham has also caught the eye with his performances in the Champions League, netting an impressive four goals in seven appearances this season prior to bowing out at the hands of Chelsea last month.