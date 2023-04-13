Gambling sponsorship in football – the state of play

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gambling sponsorship in football – the state of play

By Press Association
Brentford and Southampton are among the eight Premier League teams who have shirt sponsors linked to gambling (PA)
The Premier League has announced its clubs have collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts from the end of the 2025/26 season.

Football’s commercial relationship with the betting industry has been examined as part of a review of the 2005 Gambling Act. The decision by Premier League clubs was voluntarily taken, with future government directives still a possibility.

Here the PA news agency explores the key issues.

How crucial is the betting industry to football?

Rick Parry file photo
Rick Parry says gambling sponsorship is worth £40million a year to the EFL and its clubs (Mike Egerton/PA)

Eight out of 20 Premier League teams this season, and six out of 24 in the Championship, are sponsored by companies linked to gambling. Rick Parry, the chairman of the EFL whose own competitions are sponsored by Sky Bet, said last year that betting sponsorship was worth up to £40million a year to the league and its clubs.

Which clubs will be affected – and what about shirt sleeves?

Bournemouth v Fulham – Premier League – Vitality Stadium
Bournemouth are one of eight Premier League sides with shirt-front betting sponsors (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Five of the eight affected clubs are among the sides locked in the relegation battle, but will still be concerned even if they go down as the new collective agreement does not kick in until the end of the 2025/26 Premier League season, a league statement read, “to assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship.”

Bournemouth, Everton, Leeds, Southampton, West Ham, Fulham, Newcastle and Brentford all currently have betting companies as shirt sponsors.

The Premier League’s announcement specified clubs had agreed to “withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts”, which suggests the brands could still feature on shirt sleeves.

Why do campaigners want an end to front-of-shirt sponsorship?

Carolyn Harris, the chair of the Gambling-Related Harms All-Party Parliamentary Group, told PA in 2020 she believes shirt sponsorship by betting companies “normalises” gambling for children, and that gambling sponsorship in sport in all its forms should – and would – be banned. The Big Step campaign has called for an end to all gambling advertising and sponsorship in football. The campaign is led by people harmed by gambling, both recovered gambling addicts and the bereaved families of those whose gambling addiction contributed to them taking their own lives.

What will happen?

Rishi Sunak’s Easter message
Rishi Sunak is the UK’s third Prime Minister since September (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was reported in July last year that the Premier League was asking its clubs to voluntarily phase out front-of-shirt gambling sponsors in order to avert legislation.

A White Paper containing recommendations on reforms to the Gambling Act was reportedly close to publication when former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he would stand down, placing it on hold last summer.

The subsequent turmoil within the Conservative Party and the eventual appointment of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak led to further delays. Lucy Frazer, the current Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, was appointed in February.

In her March speech to the Gambling with Lives Annual Parliamentary Forum, Ms Frazer acknowledged another ministerial transition “must be very frustrating” but vowed the White Paper remained an “absolute priority” with the government “committed to publishing it soon.”

Could cryptocurrency companies fill the gap?

With the exception of Crawley, and a short-lived deal signed by Barnsley, clubs have not yet rushed headlong to embrace crypto companies as their saviours amid fears gambling sponsorship could be outlawed, though many already have established relationships with such companies and those offering fan tokens to supporters.

The Football Supporters’ Association wants the game’s authorities to introduce regulatory standards on cryptocurrency in football.

So where else could clubs look, with or without a ban on gambling sponsorship?

Salford City v Tranmere Rovers – Sky Bet League Two – The Peninsula Stadium
Tranmere chairman Mark Palios, pictured with his wife and vice-chairman Nicola, says clubs must become more imaginative when seeking out suitable sponsorship deals (Nick Potts/PA)

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios says club commercial directors need to be more imaginative, and recognise the value of deals which reflect a club’s role within the local community.

Plymouth’s sponsorship model could also gain wider traction – where a brand, in Argyle’s case food manufacturer Ginsters, hands over the front-of-shirt space to a local charity.

