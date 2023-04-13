Rally driver Craig Breen dies in accident at Croatia Rally

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Irish rally driver Craig Breen has died following an accident in testing for the Croatia Rally.

The 33-year-old, who competed for Hyundai, succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash on Thursday. His co-driver James Fulton was unharmed.

A statement from his team read: “Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally.

The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time https://t.co/xdN9qkxlXw — World Rally Championship (@OfficialWRC) April 13, 2023

“Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.

“Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

A statement from the WRC said: “The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen’s passing.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time.”

Breen began his rallying career in 2009 before moving into WRC seven years later.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.” pic.twitter.com/kuIugu51qt — FIA (@fia) April 13, 2023

He was set to make his second WRC appearance of the season in Croatia after finishing an impressive second at the Rally Sweden in February.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, a former rally driver, said: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family and friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the rally community at this difficult time.”