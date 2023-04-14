Will a troubled year for snooker end with another Ronnie O’Sullivan world title?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Will a troubled year for snooker end with another Ronnie O’Sullivan world title?

By Press Association
Ronnie O’Sullivan is back to defend his title (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Ronnie O’Sullivan is back to defend his title (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Snooker’s World Championship gets under way amid an unprecedented match-fixing scandal next weekend with Ronnie O’Sullivan looking to eclipse the record he currently shares with Stephen Hendry and become the first player to win eight titles in the modern era.

Here the PA news agency answers some pertinent questions about the main contenders for the sport’s most prestigious title – and the parallel investigation that threatens to overshadow it and drag it into the gutter.

Will Ronnie win it again?

End of Year Review 2022
Ronnie O’Sullivan is seeking an eighth title (Zac Goodwin/PA)

It’s an impossible question, and the simplest answer is: if he wants to. O’Sullivan’s frequent criticisms of the sport have rubbed officials and fellow players up the wrong way, and the 47-year-old could just as easily react by sweeping all before him for a third title in four years, or packing his bags after round one and skulking off into the night. Either way, Ronnie’s ride is guaranteed to prove entertaining while it lasts.

If not Ronnie, who else?

Cazoo Masters 2023 – Day Three – Alexandra Palace
Could it be Mark Allen’s year (Adam Davy/PA)

With snooker still struggling to unearth next-generation talent, and the unique long-form nature of the Crucible upsetting all but the most consistent of competitors, it is a case of the usual suspects, with Mark Selby and Shaun Murphy – former winners and persistent challengers – arriving at the Crucible on the back of promising campaigns. Mark Allen, another stand-out performer, has a dreadful record at the event so questions are bound to be asked about his ability to go beyond the last eight for the first time.

Who are the best outside bets?

2018 Betfred Snooker World Championships – Day Ten – The Crucible
Robert Milkins is in good form (Tim Goode/PA)

There is a familiar ring about most of the Crucible qualifiers this year, but there are plenty of lower-ranked seeds against whom the bigger names will not fancy pitting their wits. Former semi-finalist Gary Wilson is a proven performer over the long-form game, while Crucible veteran Robert Milkins is in the form of his life after winning this year’s Welsh Open crown. And what price a resurgent Ding Junhui, the former finalist who enters the tournament as the 16th seed?

What is happening with the match-fixing investigation?

Yan Bingtao File Photo
Yan Bingtao is one of 10 players who are absent from the tournament (Tim Goode/PA)

Ten Chinese players, including former ‘triple crown’ winners Yan Bingtao and Zhao Xintong, are absent from the tournament having been charged with a range of offences relating to match-fixing, for which, if found guilty, they could face potentially career-ending bans. The start of the independent investigation will coincide with the second Monday of the tournament – traditionally the day when the quarter-finals are rubber-stamped – although the results will not be known until after the conclusion of the tournament.

Where does snooker go from here?

Whoever lifts the world title on May 1 will lead the sport into an uncertain short-term future. Irrespective of the results of the match-fixing investigation, the sport is flailing having failed to re-establish its lucrative Chinese tournaments in the wake of the Covid pandemic, and the continued paucity of fresh young talent to threaten the established names is also a cause for concern. If Ronnie continues at his most explosive, snooker could be facing an unedifying form of civil war.

