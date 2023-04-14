Wales captain Hannah Jones feeling the benefits of full-time contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales captain Hannah Jones feeling the benefits of full-time contracts

By Press Association
Wales captain Hannah Jones says full-time contracts have transformed her team (Mark Robinson for Vodafone/PA Wire)
Wales captain Hannah Jones says full-time contracts have transformed her team (Mark Robinson for Vodafone/PA Wire)

Wales captain Hannah Jones has already witnessed an enormous improvement in her side as a result of the professional contracts issued to players for the first time last year.

The initial swoop of signings, which took effect in January 2022, saw 12 Welsh women receive full-time deals while another 17 later joined on six-month contracts ahead of last autumn’s World Cup.

The Welsh Rugby Union in March announced 25 players would be on full-time contracts for 2023, a move the skipper believes will be monumental in shifting her squad’s mentality.

Jones told the PA news agency: “Prior to the contracts girls were working full-time, in university full-time, trying to juggle work and a professional lifestyle as an athlete. And you’re really not giving your all to that athlete.

“(Before) you had to be super organised. I’ve got this at this point, this at this point, making sure that you’re fitting everything in, with your diet, your nutrition, it’s so much better now, and I’m very grateful for it.

“I’ve definitely seen a change since I’ve been able to have that full-time contract and solely focus on rugby, in physical changes, mental changes, it’s just huge for the group and we’ll keep working on that.”

Wales are carrying a spotless 2023 Six Nations record so far, beating Ireland 31-5 before grinding out a 34-22 victory over Scotland in round two. On Saturday they will face the biggest test of their transformed side against four-time defending champions England.

The Cardiff Arms Park encounter is sold-out and poised to set a record for a Wales women’s home match with over 8,000 tickets snapped up, almost double the 4,962 who turned up for their Ireland opener – itself a record-setter.

Jones, 26, who alongside many of her Wales team-mates plays her club rugby with second-placed, title-chasing Allianz Premier 15s side Gloucester-Hartpury, said: “Even with the crowd against Ireland it was pretty loud and encouraging, so to have double the amount now is crazy. Hopefully we enjoy that and we thrive off that vibe around the stadium.”

Wales will need the support as they look to upset the Red Roses, who travel to the Welsh capital following decisive victories over Scotland and Italy. England are eyeing up a fourth consecutive Grand Slam after the pandemic prevented it from being contested in 2021.

Wales are undefeated in their first two 2023 Women's Six Nations contests
Wales are undefeated in their first two 2023 Women’s Six Nations contests (David Davies/PA)

It was that Covid-tinged tournament that initially forced the women’s competition to be played in a separate window several weeks after the men’s, but the move proved so popular it became a deliberate decision to do the same in 2022, when the women’s Championship also took on a title sponsor, TikTok, for the first time.

“I’ve been in the squad for about eight years now and every year just gets bigger and bigger,” said Jones.

“You get noticed a little more when you’re just going shopping and stuff like that. Obviously we’ve been shown on the TV a bit more, media has definitely improved, so girls can definitely look up to us and want to be rugby players for their careers now, which is brilliant.”

