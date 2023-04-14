Marco Silva urges fans to get behind Fulham in bid to stop recent slump

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fulham manager Marco Silva insisted the team was always stronger with the fans behind them, despite anger from the club’s supporters’ trust over proposed season ticket price hikes.

On Wednesday, the Fulham Supporters’ Trust penned an open letter to owner Shahid Khan expressing their concern following the announcement of the cost of season tickets for the 2023-24 season.

The Trust said: “The pricing structure has caused distress, anxiety, anger and disillusionment among a significant proportion of our loyal fanbase.”

In the new Riverside Stand, which is scheduled to be completed in time for the start of next season, prices start at £1,250 and rise to £3,000 – which does not include hospitality.

The cost in other areas of the ground is also due to increase, at an average of 18 per cent for adults and more for a children’s season ticket.

On the field, Fulham have lost momentum and have suffered five-successive defeats in all competitions, but Silva stressed the importance of the fans in their bid to turn around their recent slump ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Everton.

“I said to them (the fans), since the first day I joined the football club, it’s always difficult when you don’t win games,” the Fulham manager said.

“You get used to being so, so competitive, like we were before and last season. Before this (recent) run, I ask them to be always with the team.

“With them behind us, we are always stronger, this is the main thing.

“It will be really important in all the moments the support they give the players, even if they are not happy with the last results, we are not too – that is the thing.

“We need them to play their part in this story and we have until the end of the season.”

The FST also raised concerns over the possible alienation over sections of the fanbase, as Silva urged those in the stands to get behind the team.

“I would like them to support the players,” he said.

“Of course, we have to do our part as well because the synergy is always there between the players and the crowd and that’s always important.

“They have to feel the same energy, the same commitment with everything for them to play their part in the game.

“It’s not just one side. We have to keep doing that and at the end, if you do your best for the shirt and you leave everything on the pitch, they are going to understand even if some results are not the best.

“They have to also understand that’s it a process. You have to be really pleased to have the points you have now at this stage of the season and show that from last August we have been doing really good things.”