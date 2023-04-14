Marc Skinner urges players to embrace the pressure as Man Utd chase double

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marc Skinner urges players to embrace the pressure as Man Utd chase double

By Press Association
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United can make history this weekend (Steven Paston/PA)
Marc Skinner's Manchester United can make history this weekend (Steven Paston/PA)

Marc Skinner wants his Manchester United side to embrace the pressure of the end-of-season run-in as they attempt to venture into uncharted territory.

United were only reformed five years ago and are yet to get their hands on major silverware, but they top the Women’s Super League and can reach a maiden FA Cup final this weekend by overcoming Brighton.

While accepting there will be more scrutiny and attention on his players than ever before, Skinner has told them to relish the chance to make history for the nascent club.

Manchester United have never before reached the FA Cup final (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Manchester United have never before reached the FA Cup final (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“We’re going to enjoy the amount of pressure that will naturally come with a team like us and what we’re trying to achieve,” said the United boss. “And I’ll stress that’s a really positive thing.

“If we weren’t trying to be successful then there’s probably no pressure. We try to enjoy ourselves and perform the way we do.

“The reality is if we perform to the best of our availability, we can beat any team in this league.”

With Brighton bottom of the WSL and having been thrashed twice 4-0 this season by their opponents on Saturday, United will be favourites to book a trip to Wembley to face Aston Villa or Chelsea on May 14.

This, though, is their first FA Cup semi-final and Skinner is on his guard, with the Seagulls set to be led by Melissa Phillips for the first time after the American’s appointment as head coach last week.

“It will be a challenge because it’s a new manager. We’re going into a semi-final where league form doesn’t really matter,” said Skinner, who will continue to be without Lisa Naalsund.

“We have to earn our right to be there, we are not expecting anything easy against Brighton. We won’t be taking Brighton lightly at all.”

Ex-London City Lionesses boss Phillips takes the reins from caretaker Amy Merricks, who was in charge as Brighton crashed to a heavy defeat at home to United before the international break this month.

Skinner, whose side lead the WSL by a point ahead of Chelsea although the Blues have a game in hand, feels Phillips’ arrival might be a galvanising factor for Brighton.

“It’s very difficult to impart a new style of play, (there will) definitely be new ideas, definitely a freshness,” added Skinner, who was Birmingham head coach when they reached the FA Cup final in 2017.

Melissa Phillips, left, will be in the Brighton dugout for the first time this weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)
Melissa Phillips, left, will be in the Brighton dugout for the first time this weekend (Mike Egerton/PA)

Phillips left the Lionesses when they were top of the Women’s Championship in January to take up an assistant coach position with Angel City in her native California.

However, she has returned to England in an effort to lead Brighton to a first FA Cup final and maintain their top-flight place – they are a point behind second-bottom Leicester but have two games in hand.

“My heart was here and Brighton has always felt like the right fit for me in terms of the ambition and the values that we share, and the direction they want to grow alongside the women’s game,” she said.

“We’re excited about the FA Cup game. We see it as an opportunity to really challenge ourselves against one of the best teams in the league and see where that stretches us and prepares us for the weeks ahead.

“Of course our priorities are going to be on the league but it’s not just about staying up for us, it’s about making sure that we give a good account of ourselves throughout the remaining league fixtures.”

