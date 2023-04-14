Stephen Robinson puts contract talks on hold as St Mirren chase top-six finish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stephen Robinson puts contract talks on hold as St Mirren chase top-six finish

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson is focused on the top six (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stephen Robinson is focused on the top six (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Stephen Robinson has opened initial talks over a new St Mirren contract but will put his future on hold while the Buddies chase their best league finish in decades.

Robinson’s current deal expires in the summer of 2024 but the impact he has made in his first full full season so far has ensured the club approached the former Motherwell, Oldham and Morecambe boss to talk about an extension.

St Mirren could this weekend seal their first top-six finish since the split was introduced in Scotland’s top flight at the start of the century, and Robinson’s focus is on facing Rangers.

“It was an initial conversation that hasn’t really gone any further at the moment,” he said of contract discussions.

“We have all just concentrated on the top six and the end of the season.”

Robinson was forced to let Eamonn Brophy join Ross County on loan in January after the club announced a £1.6million deficit but the sales of Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid, coupled with the team’s performances, have improved the club’s prospects.

Robinson, whose side sit fifth in the cinch Premiership, said: “It’s been a challenge, it’s been a tough battle, especially through those winter months when the finances came out.

“But everyone stuck together and I feel we are coming out the other side and building something good.

“If somebody had said we would be in the position we are in with two games to go before the split, everybody would have snapped their hand off.

“There wasn’t a structure in place to be a top-six side with all the financial problems. But we are coming out the other side, we are starting to put a lot of structures in place to try to take the club forward.

“We want to finish this off, we don’t want any hard-luck stories.”

A 2-0 victory over Hearts last weekend put Saints five points clear of seventh-placed Livingston with two matches until the split and offered fans further hope of ending a 35-year absence from European football.

But the ramifications of that Tynecastle defeat also meant Hearts manager Robbie Neilson lost his job.

Robinson said: “I have spoken to two managers in the last couple of weeks, Brendan (Rodgers) and Robbie, and obviously Jim Goodwin lost his job recently. There’s so many people lose their jobs.

“Does it bring you down to earth? Yeah. When I win, it’s relief. I enjoy a glass of whisky on a Saturday night, sitting looking at the fire with my dog and my missus. And when you lose, it’s the end of the world, it’s complete depression and you blame yourself for everything.

“It’s a horrible industry at times, it really is. You think of the success Robbie has had there, and what he has done for the football club is amazing.

“But you don’t get time. When you go on a bad run now, you are under massive pressure straight away. Expectations, social media, people have instant opinions and get their little likes from people who have no idea who they are.

“And unfortunately most times it’s managers on the end of those decisions. I feel for anybody who loses their job, I have been in that position, and it’s a tough job.

“But we know the parameters and how tough it is, and that’s why I enjoy it when it’s good because there is a lot more bad than good in football unfortunately.”

St Mirren could have a top-six place wrapped up before kick-off at Ibrox – if Hibs lose to Hearts.

“We can’t worry about anything else that’s going on,” Robinson said. “We have to solely focus on ourselves. The job’s not done. One hundred per cent, it’s not done.

“It has happened at this club before where they missed out on goal difference and we can’t let that happen. We aim to go to Ibrox and get a result that secures a top-six place.”

