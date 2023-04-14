Dean Cornelius won’t let future distract him from Motherwell run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dean Cornelius won’t let future distract him from Motherwell run-in

By Press Association
Motherwell’s Dean Cornelius (left) looks to the future (Steve Welsh/PA)
Motherwell’s Dean Cornelius (left) looks to the future (Steve Welsh/PA)

Dean Cornelius admits a regular starting slot at Motherwell could go a long way to deciding the next step in his career.

The 22-year-old midfielder, who is out of contract in the summer, was in and out of the side this season until Stuart Kettlewell took over from Steven Hammell in February.

Cornelius has started in all seven games under the new manager, who has turned around the club’s fortunes with only one defeat in that run of fixtures.

Ahead of the visit of bottom side Dundee United on Saturday, the boyhood Well supporter addressed a possible new deal by saying: “We have had a few chats and there are a few things going on in the background but we both agreed we just want to focus on the games ahead and not get distracted.”

Asked if regular football could sway him, he said: “Definitely, it is food for thought.

“I came from a position where I haven’t played as a regular since the start of the season but since the manager came in I have started in all of them.

“So for me I just want to focus on playing my football until the end of the season and trying to stay in the team and keep Motherwell climbing the table.

“As a young player all I want to do is play football. That’s always been the dream.

“I don’t want to be sitting about just seeing out my career, I want to play as many games as possible.

“Since the manager has come in he has put his faith in me and it does make a massive difference.

“When I was younger I thought football was about ability but since I became full time, I realised that a lot of it is actually played in your head and confidence is massive in that.

“A player’s ability can change with a bit of confidence, you start trying more things, you feel you can express yourself more and if you are enjoying it as well then that is obviously better”.

Cornelius had some concerns about the trajectory of his career earlier in the season but is positive about the end of the season.

He said: “Of course, knowing my contract was up, you have doubts and start worrying about what is ahead.

“All you can do as a young player is keep the head down and keep working hard because eventually there will be a chance and you need to be ready for that chance, regardless of when that comes.

“If the manager puts his faith in you, you need to repay him.

“Football is a learning experience and I feel I have matured more as a player.

“There are still plenty of games to go and the teams needs to stick together and focus on the same task and that is winning games.

“Since the manager has come in the change has been remarkable.

“He has managed to get us altogether again and the results have started to take care of themselves with a lot better performances.

“He has lifted spirits, picked up a few boys when they were down and that has really helped and you can see that on the pitch.

“The season is not done yet, we still have plenty of games, we don’t want to get carried away with ourselves but if we can finish the season strong and keep picking up wins then we can take that confidence into next season and hopefully we can push on again”.

