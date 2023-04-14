Ruben Selles confident Southampton are ‘still alive’ in relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ruben Selles confident Southampton are ‘still alive’ in relegation battle

By Press Association
Ruben Selles remains confident he can keep Southampton in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)
Ruben Selles remains confident he can keep Southampton in the Premier League (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton boss Ruben Selles remains optimistic his struggling side can avoid Premier League relegation ahead of a crunch clash with Crystal Palace.

Beleaguered Saints sit bottom of the division, four points from safety with eight fixtures remaining, following a five-match winless run.

Selles insists the club “are still alive” and pointed to 1-0 victories over Chelsea and Leicester in the early days of his tenure for reasons to be positive.

“I am still confident (of staying up),” the Spaniard told a press conference.

“I think it is a fact that we didn’t win in the last five games, but it is also a fact that we won two of the first three that we played.

“I think we have arguments and we have shown how competitive we can be.

“We are still alive and we are still there to get the three points tomorrow and then move forward to the last part of the season with attitude, with commitment and all together trying to get the very best.”

Palace travel to St Mary’s having eased their own fears of the drop with successive wins under Roy Hodgson but also have work to do to secure their top-flight status.

Selles insists his squad have sufficient desire to scrape survival but concedes results must swiftly improve.

“I have said from the very beginning that the group has it and the players they have it,” he said.

“And they have been working really well. And then it’s just for tomorrow to put all this fight that we have inside and then just go for it.

“It’s a cliche but every game is must-win. We need to put everything tomorrow to get the three points.”

Southampton remain without injured trio Mohammed Salisu, Mislav Orsic (both hip) and Che Adams (calf), in addition to long-term absentees Tino Livramento and Juan Larios.

Selles dismissed reports Ghana defender Salisu is absent from the first team due to commitment issues.

“He is an injured player and we cannot have an issue with the attitude there if he is not available,” said the manager.

“We can talk about the players that are available. Salisu is unfortunately not available for us.

“The issue with attitude could only be with the players who are with us working and trying to compete for tomorrow’s game.”

In more positive news for Saints, England Under-21 defender Livramento was due to play for the club’s B team against Stoke on Friday evening.

The 20-year-old former Chelsea academy player has been sidelined since suffering an ACL injury in a 2-2 draw at Brighton last April.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
John Lewis closed its doors in 2021. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
‘We are optimistic for the future’: John Lewis building in Aberdeen under offer
2
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
4
3
The Courier, Features, CR0027302, Out and About, Gayle Ritchie story, Gayle visits Inchoeach Farm/Shealwalls Farm - one of many farms across Scotland taking part in Go Rural Scotland/Visit Scotland's "Lambathon", showcasing agri-tourism across the country. Picture shows; some of the lambs which were only hours old. Monday 29th March, 2021. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media
Man, 73, charged after death of four lambs near Keith in alleged sheep-worrying incident
4
Bartlomiej Balwierz faces deportation from the UK after he admitted having sex in a public place. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who had sex outside Union Square likely to be deported
5
bus fire Crathes
Stagecoach bus catches fire on the A93 near Crathes
6
Mowat Court staff celebrate their successful inspection. Image: Care UK.
A ‘very good’ report: Stonehaven care home praised by watchdog
7
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed
8
The A82 is closed at Fort William. Image: Iain Ferguson stock image.
A82 south of Fort William reopens following three-vehicle collision
9
Chanel blocked sales from a Union Street pharmacy in Aberdeen
Revealed: Chanel stopped perfume being sold on Union Street due to surroundings
2
10
Young Aberdeen fans with Duk. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: After his two-goal show for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock, I witnessed Duk show…

More from Press and Journal

The new Harry Potter TV reboot could mean a boost for Highland tourism. Image: Roddie Reid.
What could the Harry Potter TV reboot mean for Highland tourism?
Ex-Hearts manager Robbie Neilson walks into the tunnel following Robert Snodgrass' red card against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Richard Gordon: Five Premiership sackings this season - could you make a case against…
Elgin City goalkeeper Thomas McHale. Image: DC Thomson/Jason Hedges
Thomas McHale says Elgin City are up to League Two survival challenge in final…
More than 1,000 people left the Western Isles in April 1923. Pic: DCT Design.
News Agenda: Metagama exodus shows how 1,500 people left the Western Isles a century…
Scottish Ballet Principal dancers Roseanna Leney as Blanche and Evan Loudon as Stanley will be touring with A Streetcar Named Desire, including dates in Aberdeen and Inverness. Image: Gavin Smart.
Dancer Roseanna's desire to move audiences in Scottish Ballet classic's return
Moira and Jim Mapley, along with their dog Ruby, are having issues with 'boy racers' on Holburn Street. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Couple hits out at 'boy racers' causing havoc in Aberdeen community
The Baleshare causeway. A large portion of it is covered in water,
'No longer able to cope': Baleshare residents seek government intervention over Uist causeway fears
Ally Begg used to be in Bad Boys Inc and has now set up a new Scottish sports channel.
Big Interview: Ally Begg has gone from Bad Boys Inc to meeting Sir Alex…
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A tax-avoiding fish firm boss who is too 'unwell' to be jailed will serve his sentence of unpaid work making and decorating woodwork projects from home, the Press and Journal can reveal. Raymond Esslemont, 71, spent years deducting income tax and National Insurance Contributions (NIC) from employees at his firm Raysalmon, but did not pass the money on to HMRC. Esslemont, who is ?all but bed-bound?, also failed to pay his own income tax and NIC, bringing the total figure evaded to ?295,599.97 Picture shows; Raymond Esslemont. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr Date; Unknown
'Housebound' tax dodger's unpaid work punishment could be 'light' woodwork at home
Robert Mullen was previously jailed at appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Dog poisoner gets four extra months in jail for having secret mobile phone in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented