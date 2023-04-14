Great Britain’s BJK Cup Finals hopes hanging by a thread as France take 2-0 lead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Great Britain’s BJK Cup Finals hopes hanging by a thread as France take 2-0 lead

By Press Association
Harriet Dart looks frustrated during her loss to Alize Cornet (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Harriet Dart looks frustrated during her loss to Alize Cornet (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Great Britain’s hopes of reaching the Billie Jean King Cup Finals are hanging by a thread after defeats for Katie Boulter and Harriet Dart on the opening day of the qualifier against France in Coventry.

With Emma Raducanu making herself unavailable for the tie, Britain went in as huge underdogs, and they will have to win all three rubbers on Saturday to avoid defeat.

Things could so easily have turned out differently, though, with Boulter battling for three hours and 26 minutes before going down 6-7 (2) 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2) to world number five Caroline Garcia.

Dart, the main hero of Britain’s unlikely run to the semi-finals of the competition last year, then failed to capitalise on her chances in a 7-6 (6) 7-6 (3) defeat by 70th-ranked Alize Cornet.

Captain Anne Keothavong said: “Sport can be brutal at times but I think both Harriet and Katie should still feel proud of their efforts, it just came down to a few points here and there. But there’s no time to dwell on the results today because we’ve got to come back fighting and ready tomorrow morning.”

In the opening match, Boulter could scarcely have come closer to what would have been the biggest victory of her career in front of an enthusiastic 2000-strong crowd at Coventry Building Society Arena.

It is an ongoing frustration that Boulter cannot get her ranking into the top 100 – she is currently down at 154 – given she has shown on many occasions that she can go toe to toe with the best players in the world.

Garcia was certainly relieved to find a way past the 26-year-old having trailed by a set and been a break down in the decider.

Perhaps Boulter’s biggest opportunity came with two break points at 4-4 that would have left her serving for the match, but she could not take either and she did well to save two match points on her own serve before Garcia showed her class in the tie-break.

Boulter was left with pain but no regrets, saying: “Obviously, I’m going to take that one to heart and it’s really going to hurt but I also know the level that I’m playing at right now and I just hope I can use that momentum and keep things going.

“You can’t have regrets. I think I’m a player that takes risks and I go after the ball and that’s going to win me a lot of matches and it’s also going to lose me a lot of matches and I am very comfortable with that.

“I would feel more uncomfortable if I didn’t play my game and trust myself. That’s when I feel like I haven’t done my job. And I felt like I really did that today.”

Caroline Garcia celebrates winning a point
Caroline Garcia celebrates during her victory over Katie Boulter (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Garcia described it as a “crazy match” and believes Boulter has the game to be ranked a lot higher.

“She’s an incredible player,” said the Frenchwoman. “I don’t follow her career every single week so I don’t know what explains her ranking. But she definitely has the level and the ball strike and the game style of being top 50, top 30 for sure.”

Dart defeated Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic in the finals last year and looked well placed for a push up the rankings this season but instead she has struggled to win any matches and fallen well outside the top 100.

Cornet, 33, has also been in poor form and it showed, with neither able to keep hold of any momentum in the opening set.

Alize Cornet hits a forehand
Alize Cornet hits a forehand (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Dart was up a break three times and served for it at 5-4 but was again broken and then had to save two set points to force a tie-break.

She had one chance to clinch it but narrowly missed a forehand and it was the experienced Cornet, who has been ranked as high as 11, that eventually came out on top.

In contrast, there were no breaks of serve in the second set, but another tie-break went the way of France to leave them firmly in control of the contest.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
65-year-old motorcyclist killed following two-vehicle crash on the A835 near Garve
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
British military could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Cammy Harper nets Caley Thistle's winner against Cove Rangers. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Cove Rangers 1-2 Caley Thistle - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Thomas Curran from Alloa is believed to have driven to Fort William. Image: Police Scotland.
Missing Clackmannanshire man believed to have travelled to Fort William
Action photos from Buckie Thistle v Formartine United in the Breedon Highland League at Victoria Park on April 15 2023. Pictures by Jasperimage 15 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Formartine United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Formartine Paul Campbell and Buckie Jack Murray CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Buckie net 90th minute winner to beat Formartine and stay four points at top…
Forfar Mart is to close following reduced livestock numbers.
Closure of Forfar Mart should come as a warning to the government
Abbie, Harry, Helen and Murray Brown from Auchmaliddie Mains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Buchan farming family to host memorial event
The overall sheep champion shown by Archie Knox from Haddo, Fyvie. Image: Jasperimage
Keith Show judges announced as event moves to weekend format
Courier News - Dundee - Andrew Farrell story - CR00***** - lambs for possible Easter pic. Picture shows; lambs in fields near Kilry, 10th April 2020, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Lambing season well underway across the country
Ben Lowe farms near Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Living teenage dream as a farmer
GINGER GAIRDNER: Sowing the seeds of the season to come
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041759 Story by Jamie Durent Glebe Park, Brechin Highland League match between Brechin City and Wick Academy Pictured is Brechin's Marc Scott scoring to make it 5-0 Saturday 25th March 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brechin City face Clachnacuddin as they look to keep pace in Highland League title…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented