Sam Walker says Kilmarnock are up for the Celtic challenge

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kilmarnock goalkeeper Sam Walker is looking to maintain their peak togetherness when they host Celtic on Sunday.

Walker came away from Killie’s previous home game feeling energised by the camaraderie on and off the pitch after they held on for a 2-1 win over Hearts following Rory McKenzie’s red card.

Killie face a survival battle in their final seven cinch Premiership games but Walker is sure the squad are up for the challenge.

The 31-year-old said: “We have shown that with performances we have put in at times through the back half of the season

“At times we have just struggled to put that together into a run of results but we have certainly shown we are up for the fight.

“Last time here against Hearts, going down to 10 men and really seeing the game out, there was a really good feeling. I would say the best feeling we have had around the place this season coming away from that.

“You could feel that everyone was in it together. And we will need that, we will need everyone as players, staff and the fans as well.”

Celtic won 5-0 at Rugby Park in August but Killie have only lost twice at home since then and Walker was encouraged by their subsequent performances against the champions in the league and Viaplay Cup semi-finals.

“When they came here earlier in the season we were finding our feet, new to the league, maybe a little bit naive, and they gave us a good beating that day,” the former Reading and Colchester player said.

“We were far better in the games against them in Glasgow in January. We kept them at bay for much of the first half at Parkhead and the game at Hampden was probably the best of the three performances. We created opportunities and gave a really good account of ourselves.

“We have developed as a team, we know each other and know the league better, so we are better placed to put in a performance.”