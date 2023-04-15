Matt Butcher’s deflected strike secures Plymouth bragging rights in Devon derby

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plymouth took a step closer to promotion to the Sky Bet Championship with a narrow 1-0 win at Devon rivals Exeter.

The derby produced plenty of passion and endeavour, but chances were few and far between, with Matt Butcher’s deflected second-half effort proving enough for the Pilgrims to take all three points.

Exeter created the first chance of a frantic first half, with Jay Stansfield robbing Argyle midfielder Saxon Earley before setting up Demitri Mitchell, but his shot was straight at Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton.

Butcher fired over as the Pilgrims looked to break the deadlock ahead of the break.

Early in the second half, Plymouth forward Finn Azaz curled a 20-yard effort just side before Jordan Houghton’s long-range effort flew straight at Exeter keeper Jamal Blackman.

Exeter went close when Sam Nombe’s shot at the near post was saved by Burton, but it was the visitors who made the breakthrough with 20 minutes left.

From a short corner, Butcher’s cross took a huge deflection before ending up in the back of the Exeter net.

Exeter substitute James Scott drilled a shot just over from 20 yards, but that was as close as the hosts came to an equaliser as Plymouth held on for what could prove three crucial points in the League One promotion race.