Jesse Lingard has had tough time but is committed to Forest fight – Steve Cooper

Steve Cooper insisted Jesse Lingard is committed to Nottingham Forest’s bid to beat the drop despite the midfielder’s struggles in his first season at the City Ground.

Niggling injuries have punctuated Lingard’s time in the midlands since joining Forest last summer after being released by Manchester United and he has made just three appearances since the turn of the year.

Cooper believes these persistent setbacks explain the lack of impact from Lingard, who has featured 16 times for relegation-threatened Forest in the league this season but has yet to score a goal or make an assist.

The 30-year-old England international has been linked with an exit this summer but ahead of a reunion against his former employers United on Sunday afternoon, Cooper does not doubt Lingard’s loyalty to the Forest cause.

“Like everybody, he’s giving everything to be in a position where he wants to contribute,” Cooper said. “Jesse is as determined as anybody else in the group.

“He’s had a bit of a tough time and he’s missed some games through injuries that haven’t been long-term injuries but have just not allowed him to be available for games.

“Against Manchester United, he’d love to be involved and even more than that contribute in a really, really positive way.

“But the most important thing at the moment is the greater good of the team and what we’re trying to do. Any individual situation around that is not as important as the collective.”

Forest, who have lost three times to United this season by a combined 8-0 scoreline, are winless in nine matches, collecting just three points to slide back into relegation trouble.

With only eight matches remaining to transform their fortunes, Cooper thinks they can be more adventurous, starting against Erik ten Hag’s Champions League-chasing side.

“Results have not been anywhere near what we would have hoped, wanted and needed to be and that for me is the be-all and end-all,” Cooper added.

“There’s such a strong togetherness and culture at the club. We’re all frustrated with recent results but determined and motivated because there’s still so much to achieve and so much can be done.

“To get a good result you need to take risks, to have a way of thinking you can hurt Manchester United, we’ve got to really see that with the players and get them to buy into it.

“They have ownership of it as well and deliver on a matchday. I’ve liked the preparation so far but it only means something if we can take it into Sunday.”