Lisandro Martinez determined to return stronger after foot injury

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has vowed to return stronger after a foot injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.

The Argentina defender was taken off on a stretcher during United’s Europa League draw with Sevilla on Thursday night after fracturing a metatarsal bone in his foot.

“Not the way I imagined what’s been a very special season would end, but sometimes we face obstacles along the way that we have to overcome to make us stronger and we learn from them,” Martinez tweeted.

I know that I'll be back soon to go for more. In the meantime, I'll continue to support my team-mates to achieve our objectives. The messages & support I've received has been amazing, they're giving me strength and encouragement. Thanks to you all from the bottom of my heart. ♥️ — Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) April 15, 2023

The 25-year-old is expected to make a full recovery in time for the start of next season.

Erik ten Hag’s side will now be without both first-choice centre-backs after Raphael Varane was forced off in the same game.