Harrogate hit back to deny Doncaster

Battling Harrogate recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 for a third consecutive game as they denied Doncaster.

Following identical comebacks against Wimbledon and Leyton Orient, the relegation-threatened hosts once more showed their willingness to fight for every point as second-half goals from Luke Armstrong and Tom Eastman cancelled out Aidan Barlow and Luke Molyneux strikes for Rovers.

Molyneux drifted inside from the left flank to tee up the opening goal, finding Barlow who bent an excellent effort from the edge of the area beyond Mark Oxley and inside the far post in the 34th minute.

Doncaster doubled their advantage in the 47th minute when Kieran Agard charged down the right and sent in a low cross from which Molyneux’s 12-yard shot deflected off right-back Toby Sims and past Oxley.

But the spirited hosts reduced the deficit three minutes later when trickery close to the right byline from Sam Folarin teed up a chance for Armstrong that he bundled over the line at the second attempt.

Simon Weaver’s men then levelled on the hour mark when the visitors could only clear a high ball as far as Eastman, whose firm, first-time 20-yard strike nestled into Jonathan Mitchell’s bottom left corner.

Alex Pattison, Josh Falkingham and Warren Burrell then all had great opportunities to win the contest, but Harrogate were forced to settle for their ninth draw in 13 contests.