Charlie Austin goes close for Swindon as Barrow held at County Ground

Barrow’s hopes of making the Sky Bet League Two play-offs took a hit as they were held to a goalless draw at Swindon.

The Bluebirds had the first big chance after 20 minutes as Saidou Khan mishit a clearance back into the danger zone where Ben Whitfield met it with a volley, but he could not get enough power behind his effort and Sol Brynn denied him.

Jonny Williams dazzled his way through the Barrow defence after 34 minutes, driving into the box, but he delayed taking his shot for too long and eventually flicked the ball off a defender and behind for a corner.

Charlie Austin was inches away from giving Swindon the lead when he curled a shot towards the top corner that floated between the goal and Williams, who was rushing in, and dropped wide of the post.

Substitute Sam Foley thought he had scored after winning the header from a corner. He diverted it beyond Brynn, but Tom Clayton thought quickly to get back and clear off the line.