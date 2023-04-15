Sunderland continue their play-off hunt with win over Birmingham

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Amad Diallo’s second-half strike handed Sunderland a big boost in their push for the Championship play-off hopes as they beat Birmingham 2-1.

George Hall put the Blues ahead but Trai Hume levelled going into half-time and Diallo’s low finish in the 76th minute was enough for the Black Cats, who were reduced to 10 shortly afterwards when Dennis Cirkin was dismissed with a second yellow card.

The Black Cats are now a whisker away from the play-off positions, sat in ninth just one point outside of the top six.

Patrick Roberts had the first chance in the opening minutes with goalkeeper John Ruddy making a comfortable save, and Alex Pritchard had a great opportunity from close range to put the hosts in front in the fourth minute, but Birmingham did well to clear.

Despite Sunderland’s early dominance, the Blues tested Anthony Patterson for the first time in the 19th minute as the goalkeeper made a low save to deny Tahith Chong.

Birmingham began to press more and a good move on the right saw Juninho Bacuna cut in from the edge of the box, but his low cross was cleared from a crowded six-yard area.

They then took the lead in the 29th minute after another good spell led to Bacuna breaking down the middle to find Chong on the right and the winger squared the ball for Hall to tuck home from the centre of the box.

As Sunderland searched for the equaliser, Birmingham were forced to react well to a series of home corners, with Dan Neil having the best chance after his long-range effort from the edge of the box was deflected behind.

The Black Cats got their reward three minutes into stoppage time when a well-worked corner from Pritchard found Hume free at the back post. He headed home and Sunderland level going into the break.

Birmingham were straight out of the blocks in the second half after Chong showed his speed sprinting down the left to feed the ball into Jobe Bellingham, but Patterson made a good save and Ruddy was able to deny Pritchard.

The game suddenly sparked into life and Sunderland had a great chance when substitute Joe Gelhardt threaded the ball through to Roberts, but he chipped the ball over the bar in a one-on-one with Ruddy.

Patterson was then soon called into action at the other end and got a hand to deny a low shot from Lukas Jutkiewicz before Ruddy made a solid stretch to hold Jack Clarke’s header.

Diallo found the winner in the 76th minute after a brilliant cross-field pass from Clarke found him on the right wing, and he cut into the box, firing into the bottom left corner to earn his 12th goal of the season.

The celebrations soon soured for the Black Cats after Cirkin was sent off just two minutes later with a second yellow for a foul on Chong, but they were able to hang on and see out the three points.