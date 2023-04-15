Rangers leave it late before pulling clear of St Mirren

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rangers scored three late goals to eventually shrug off St Mirren in an eventful 5-2 cinch Premiership win at Ibrox.

Buddies keeper Trevor Carson saved a James Tavernier penalty after five minutes, but the Gers captain set up midfielder Todd Cantwell to open the scoring in the 26th minute only for Saints midfielder Mark O’Hara to volley in a terrific leveller in first-half added time.

Attacker Fashion Sakala restored the home side’s lead soon after the break with a header, but O’Hara again equalised in the 65th minute with a strike from the edge of the box.

However, with 10 minutes remaining Alfredo Morelos scored from close range before a fine finish moments later made it 4-2, with substitute Scott Arfield adding a fifth in the 86th minute to clinch the points, although Michael Beale may have some concerns about his side’s defending.

The Gers boss had announced on Friday that winger Ryan Kent, midfielder Ryan Jack, attacker Scott Wright, striker Antonio Colak and left-back Ridvan Yilmaz had joined recently injured Connor Goldson on the sidelines.

Midfielder John Lundstram and Sakala came in for Kent and Jack, while for the visitors, forward Greg Kiltie and full-back Scott Tanser replaced injured Keanu Baccus and Thierry Small, who dropped to the bench.

There were less than four minutes gone when referee Steven McLean pointed to the spot after a challenge by Alex Gogic sent Nicolas Raskin sprawling inside the box.

Tavernier sent his penalty to Carson’s right but the Paisley number one chose correctly to parry the ball away and the visitors cleared to safety.

The let-off buoyed the Paisley side and although they bossed possession, Rangers could not get a clear sight of the St Mirren goal until the 26th minute when Carson made a save from Sakala’s angled-drive.

Seconds later, a fine move involving Lundstram, Malik Tillman and Morelos ended with over-lapping Tavernier squaring the ball for Cantwell to flick the ball into the net off the crossbar from two yards out.

Kiltie tested Allan McGregor with low drive from distance in the 33rd minute after some hesitancy in the Gers rearguard, but that was about the extent of the Buddies’ response until just before the break when O’Hara equalised.

Rangers had dropped their guard when the Paisley midfielder chested Kiltie’s deflected delivery into the air before volleying in off the far post.

It was an unexpected blow for the Govan men but just three minutes after the restart Sakala stooped to head in a Borna Barisic free-kick from the right-hand side.

The Ibrox side tightened their grip.

Carson punched away a Tavernier free-kick then parried a Raskin drive, before Sakala fired an effort from 25 yards wide of the target.

In the 62nd minute Sakala was replaced by Rabbi Matondo, before O’Hara levelled for the second time, rifling in from the edge of the box after the home side failed to properly clear a corner.

In the 76th minute Beale brought on Glen Kamara, Arfield and Ianis Hagi for Ben Davies, Tillman and Raskin but it was Morelos who struck from six yards, after he controlled Cantwell’s header from a Tavernier cross.

The Colombia striker had the ball in the net a minute later from a Matondo cut-back only to see the offside flag up, but VAR overturned the decision and Morelos celebrated again.

Cantwell set up Arfield to knock the ball past St Mirren for number five, putting a sheen on the scoreline that looked unlikely for large parts of the game.