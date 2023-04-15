Relegation-threatened Reading pick up point at home to promoted Burnley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relegation-threatened Reading pick up point at home to promoted Burnley

By Press Association
Burnley’s Lyle Foster (left) saw one chance saved during the draw at Reading (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Burnley’s Lyle Foster (left) saw one chance saved during the draw at Reading (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Already promoted Burnley still have to wait to be crowned champions of the Sky Bet Championship after being held to a 0-0 draw by relegation-threatened Reading.

With nearest yet distant challengers Sheffield United defeating Cardiff 4-1 earlier in the day, Burnley could not secure the title in Berkshire.

In a first half of little note, with neither side particularly threatening, Manuel Benson produced the best effort by forcing a fine save from home goalkeeper Joe Lumley.

The second half was also lacking in any substantial goal threat all round and Reading were the happier to secure a valuable point in their battle against the drop.

Having clinched a quick return to the Premier League by winning 2-1 at Middlesbrough 2-1 on April 7, Burnley extended their unbeaten league run to 20 matches on Easter Monday after defeating 10-man Sheffield United 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Reading manager Paul Ince was dismissed on Tuesday after 14 months in charge, with under-21s boss Noel Hunt – a former Royals striker – taking over on an interim basis until the end of the season.

It was Vincent Kompany’s side who controlled the early proceedings at the SCL Stadium, with Charlie Taylor often to the fore as the overlapping left back.

From a Taylor cross deep to the far post, Scott Twine half-volleyed wide from the tightest of angles.

Burnley kept up the pressure with Benson galloping clear on the right – but his low drive was smartly stopped by the diving Lumley.

However, they were dealt a blow in the 18th minute when 19-goal top scorer Nathan Tella had to be replaced after appearing to pull up with a hamstring problem.

Twine saw a shot deflected behind before Reading finally made inroads into the otherwise untested Burnley defence.

Jeff Hendrick tried his luck from distance – but it was well off target – and then 19-year-old Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan nodded over from a Femi Azeez cross.

Reading opened the second period in promising fashion, with Azeez’s low cross fizzing across the face of the Clarets goal.

But, much to his frustration, there was no team-mate on hand to touch it in.

Burnley responded quickly when Johann Berg Gudmundsson found space on the edge of the home area.

But with Lumley struggling to reach his powerful attempt, the ball sailed narrowly wide.

Taylor also chanced his arm from distance – about 30 yards out – but Lumley, this time, could watch it drift harmlessly wide.

Reading broke away with 20 minutes left, through the always lively Azeez, but the youngster cut in on to his weaker right foot and the chance went begging.

Burnley had to play out stoppage time with 10 men – Benson limping off injured and Kompany having used his three substitute windows – but they held on easily for the draw.

