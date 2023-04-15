Bristol Rovers deny Derby with late equaliser

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Derby’s promotion challenge suffered a setback as the Rams were denied victory by Antony Evans’ stoppage-time penalty in a dramatic 1-1 draw with Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Paul Warne’s side were heading for victory thanks to David McGoldrick’s early strike until the fifth minute of stoppage time as Harvey White clumsily fouled substitute Evans, who then held his nerve to thump the ball past Joe Wildsmith.

The game had begun brightly for Derby as McGoldrick put his side in command after just four minutes by calmly slotting home Tom Barkhuizen’s cross from 10 yards out to record his 22nd goal of the season.

Rovers rallied after the early setback with Scott Sinclair and Ryan Loft wasting good chances as Joey Barton’s side cranked up the pressure.

The outstanding McGoldrick was only denied late on when James Belshaw pushed away his powerfully struck rising shot before Evans had the final word as the pressure finally told.