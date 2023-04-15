Kieran Sadlier strikes as Leyton Orient close in on promotion with win at Sutton

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leyton Orient are on the brink of winning promotion from Sky Bet League Two after their fine 2-0 victory over struggling Sutton.

Goals from Kieran Sadlier and Tom James secured the O’s a 10-point lead at the summit and a massive 13-point cushion over fourth-placed Stockport.

The hosts had the first chance as Josh Neufville fired over.

Sadlier went close to opening the scoring with a near-post flick from Rob Hunt’s cross.

But he made no mistake from a stunning 30-yard free-kick which came off the crossbar and Sutton stopper Jack Rose.

The visitors were home and hosed in the 26th minute after another brilliant strike, this time from James, found the top corner.

Sadlier missed the chance at a second when he spooned Paul Smyth’s cross over at the far post.

Rose produced a good save to keep out Smyth, but it did little to boost Sutton’s hopes.

The best of the hosts’ chances came as Lee Angol headed wide while Omar Bugiel also missed the target.

Rose kept out Sadlier and Charlie Kelman towards the end.