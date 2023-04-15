Alfie May nets late leveller as Cheltenham take a point from MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alfie May scored in the final seconds to earn Cheltenham a late 2-2 League One draw at MK Dons.

The striker finished from close range after Ryan Broom’s cross was nodded down by Caleb Taylor in the seventh minute of added time.

Mo Eisa had netted twice to put the Dons on course for a vital victory after Elliot Bonds’ opener for Cheltenham.

May missed an earlier chance to level matters for the away side as he saw his penalty saved by Jamie Cumming 20 minutes from time, but his last-gasp finish secured a point.

Cheltenham led against the run of play when Bonds capitalised on a poor ball out from the back by Cumming before rounding the goalkeeper and slotting into an empty net in the 12th minute.

Eisa’s first was a sharp finish after Conor Grant found Nathan Holland, who supplied the forward for his 11th of the season in all competitions.

He then made no mistake from the penalty spot after Tennai Watson was tripped by Will Ferry in the 59th minute.

Cheltenham had the chance to respond 20 minutes from time when Aidan Keena was fouled by Jack Tucker, but Cumming turned May’s penalty over the crossbar.

May then had the final say with his 18th of the campaign at the death.