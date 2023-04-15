Adam Jackson nets late winner as Lincoln edge thrilling contest with Port Vale

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Adam Jackson’s first league goal since September 2020 secured 10-man Lincoln a memorable 3-2 League One victory over nine-man Port Vale in a thrilling contest at Sincil Bank.

Lasse Sorensen opened the scoring for the hosts in the 11th minute with a brilliant dinked effort after being expertly found by Daniel Mandroiu.

But Lincoln goalkeeper Carl Rushworth saw red as he gave away a penalty for bringing down Matty Taylor in the 27th minute.

The Oxford loanee duly stepped up and beat replacement keeper Jordan Wright.

Things got even worse for the hosts as Daniel Butterworth put Vale ahead as he found the bottom corner just after the half-hour mark.

Vale’s man advantage was wiped out when Tom Conlon was sent off 10 minutes before half-time for an off-the-ball incident.

Ben House ended the frantic first half with a fine curling effort after chesting down a long ball to make it 2-2.

Sammy Robinson was the second man sent off for the visitors with 10 minutes to go as he went for a second bookable offence.

And Jackson nicked maximum points with two minutes to go as he headed home Dylan Duffy’s cross home to make it three wins in a row for Lincoln.