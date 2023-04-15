Arbroath dangerously close to Championship relegation zone after Raith draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arbroath remain dangerously close to the cinch Championship relegation zone but Derek Gaston made a string of fine saves to protect their point from a 1-1 draw at Raith.

Rovers only needed three minutes to open the scoring, with captain Scott Brown driving the ball into the top corner from outside the box.

Arbroath could not find a response during an end-to-end first half but three minutes after the break visiting skipper Thomas O’Brien headed in a Michael McKenna free-kick to equalise.

Gaston was kept extremely busy in the Arbroath goal as Raith pushed hard for a winner, yet taking a point at least moved the Red Lichties four clear of Hamilton in the relegation play-off place, with three games remaining.