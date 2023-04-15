Mansfield move into play-off places with Grimsby draw

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mansfield moved into the League Two play-off places on goals scored after a 1-1 draw with Grimsby at Blundell Park.

Jordan Bowery opened the scoring for Mansfield in the first half before George Lloyd replied with a rebounded header after Otis Khan saw his 52nd-minute penalty saved.

Mansfield defender Elliott Hewitt nodded over from a corner with 12 minutes on the clock against his former club shortly before team-mate Lucas Akins curled wide on the angle with his left foot.

Chances were few and far between throughout the first half, but the play-off chasing Stags did manage to take the one that came their way when Bowery prodded beyond Max Crocombe and into the Grimsby net.

Grimsby improved markedly upon the restart and were awarded a penalty when Mansfield goalkeeper Christy Pym bundled Lloyd over. Pym nearly redeemed himself when saving from Khan, but Lloyd turned home the rebound.

As the game ticked by, Khan and Lloyd went close to earning Grimsby three points as seventh-placed Mansfield held firm to make it seven matches unbeaten.