Richie Wellens puts champagne on ice as Leyton Orient promotion is delayed

Richie Wellens had to put Leyton Orient’s celebrations on hold despite their dominant 2-0 victory at struggling Sutton.

The former Manchester United player admitted he thought his high-flying league leaders were up after stunning strikes from Kieran Sadlier and Tom James.

But Stockport’s late draw and Bradford’s romp at Rochdale means the champagne is still on ice for the table toppers, who are 10 points clear of second and 13 points ahead of fourth.

Wellens said: “We thought we were up and then we found out we weren’t!

“We wanted to celebrate, but realised we couldn’t. We have to remain professional and head to Gillingham on Tuesday.

“We should have scored more goals, but the two goals are two unbelievably talented moments.

“We brought Sads to the club because of his quality and you see it everyday in training, we’ve waited for it to come in a game and it has done.

“I’m frustrated we won the game through two worldies, because we should be winning it by four or five.

“TJ does my head in! The best thing we’ve done for him was keep him out for a few games because it gives him the realisation that football’s not all easy.

“We came here to do a job and we did that job. We kept a clean sheet so I can’t be too frustrated.”

Orient looked like champions in waiting as they thoroughly dominated proceedings and they could easily have won by more if it had not been for a string of saves from Sutton stopper Jack Rose.

Matt Gray’s side are in the middle of a frustrating rut and their winless run stretched to seven games.

Gray said: “The two goals were unbelievable strikes. We were unfortunate with the free-kick. It’s come off the bar and Jack’s back but it’s great technique.

“The second was a rocket into the corner from nowhere. We suddenly found ourselves 2-0 down and it was tough to take.

“I think they’re the best side in the league. I also think Stockport and Bradford are up there. We’ve had the best three performances against us in the last three games really.

“Leyton Orient will rightfully be champions.

“They had a couple of good chances after being 2-0 up. I wanted to tweak some things at half-time and I did and I thought it was an improved second-half performance.

“We had a few moments in there box but we just lacked that quality to get a goal back. If we got a goal back then I think we would have asked a question.”