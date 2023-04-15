Dramatic Dale Carrick strike at Stenhousemuir keeps Stirling nine clear at top

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stirling retained their nine-point lead at the top of cinch League Two following Dale Carrick’s stoppage-time winner at Stenhousemuir.

The visitors looked to be heading for a goalless draw before Carrick struck in the third minute of added time to secure three crucial points.

Dumbarton remain behind Stirling in second place following a 2-0 victory at 10-man Bonnyrigg.

Declan Byrne scored midway through the second half with Russell McLean netting in stoppage time as Alieu Faye was shown a late red card.

East Fife thrashed 10-man Stranraer 8-0 at the Bayview Stadium.

After Luke Watt put through his own net for Stranraer, Alex Ferguson doubled the home side’s advantage.

Scott Robertson was then dismissed for Stranraer before the interval, with Ryan Schiavone adding a third after the break.

Scott Shepherd scored a fourth before a second own goal for Stranraer – this time through goalkeeper Luke Scullion – with Sam Denham grabbing a sixth.

Shepherd completed his brace two minutes from the end with Connor Young bagging an eighth in stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Aidan Smith and Dominic Docherty both scored twice as Annan continued their promotion push with a 4-0 victory over bottom-of-the-table Albion, who had Luke Graham sent off.

Elgin City ran out comfortable 2-0 winners at home to Forfar, Kane Hester and Aaron Reid on target.