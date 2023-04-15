Gateshead’s winning run ends against Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bromley struck three times in the second half to secure a 3-0 victory at in-form Gateshead.

The hosts were hoping to make it seven consecutive league wins but fell apart after half-time.

The Tynesiders went behind after 55 minutes when Harry Forster’s well-placed cross found Corey Whitely who finished the job at the back post.

Ryan Stirk’s debut goal for Bromley was the result of some fine build-up play that saw Michael Cheek latch on to Louis Dennis’ ball over the top to set up the 22-year-old before Dennis netted one of his own to seal the win.