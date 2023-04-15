Ben Garner proud of Colchester’s determination after battling win over Salford

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ben Garner saluted the character of his Colchester side after they won 1-0 at promotion-chasing Salford City to lift themselves further away from League Two danger.

Noah Chilvers’ 22nd-minute winner sealed the U’s victory at the Peninsula Stadium, leaving them six points above the relegation zone with four to play.

Chilvers, who had hit a post with a shot a short time earlier, fired home a deflected low effort from the edge of the area from Samson Tovide’s pass to seal Colchester’s vital win.

U’s boss Garner said: “It was a really pleasing three points in terms of character and determination. We ground out with bodies on the line and defended for our lives.

“We were really disciplined with our shape. We had to change shape because of how well they did in the second half.

“I thought we were really good in the first 25 minutes of the game. We got ahead, hit the post and had a couple of other really good opportunities. We looked a real threat but they finished the half quite strong.

“Give credit to Salford – they were excellent. They were really good and by far and away the better side that we’ve played since I’ve come in.

“But the pleasing thing was the resilience and grit, to see the game through. There was a huge effort and shift put in by everyone. Now we have back-to-back away games and a quick turnaround.”

After Colchester goalkeeper Tom Smith had made a fine save from Callum Henry in first-half stoppage-time, Matt Smith and Conor McAleny both went close after half-time and Smith denied Elliot Watt, while Chilvers nodded Theo Vassell’s header off the line.

But Salford could not find an equaliser and lie outside of the play-off positions.

Salford head coach Neil Wood said: “It was a difficult result to take.

“It was a strange game. We shot ourselves in the foot with the goal we gave away.

“I thought the reaction after that was brilliant and that was the reaction we wanted from the players. They took the game from there and I thought they went on the front foot and created numerous chances.

“I think we had 24 or 25 attempts at goal and I think on another day we would probably score three or four, but it just didn’t fall for us.

“We kept going and I think that’s the important thing. We kept trying to do the right things, trying to create and put the pressure on.

“It’s just strange when you play so well and lose. It’s really hard but we’ve got to come back from that. There are still plenty of games to go and we’re not out of the running.”