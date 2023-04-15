A day to enjoy for Kieran McKenna as Tractor Boys maintain promotion drive

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna praised his “relentless” side after a 6-0 demolition of Charlton saw them climb to second in the Sky Bet League One table.

A Conor Chaplin hat-trick was followed up by a quickfire brace from Town substitute Freddie Ladapo before defender Leif Davis also scored in stoppage-time after Charlton defender Ryan Innis had been sent off.

The convincing win at Portman Road lifted Ipswich above Sheffield Wednesday, who lost at Burton.

“It was a good performance, lots to enjoy,” said McKenna.

“We started the game with a great intensity, got the early goals and were pretty relentless right the way through.

“A really good performance, a day to enjoy for the club of course with the Foundation Day and a full stadium, but it is only three points.

“There is no bonus points for a performance like that. It is a step in the right direction, but we have to back that up on Tuesday.”

McKenna added: “We just need to keep attacking each game and are on a good run.

“We need to just keep performing and the players showed the frame of mind they are in, how they are enjoying the games.”

Charlton manager Dean Holden felt his team had been “pulled apart” by the rampant Tractor Boys.

“It was a humbling experience,” Holden said.

“We obviously didn’t start the game in the correct manner, we conceded three corners in the first couple of minutes, conceded two goals after 15 minutes, we then had that big chance with Macauley Bonne’s header.

“They overran us in midfield, we were jumping out of our position and getting played around, we didn’t lay a glove on them and we have to accept that.

“It was a really poor afternoon for us and lucky for us there is a game in three day’s time and we have to respond to that. We have to take it on the chin.”

Holden added: “They are the best team in this division by a mile and they were on top form today and we have underperformed.

“Our heads dropped and we just got pulled apart. It was a difficult end to the game for us.”