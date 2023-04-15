Scott Lindsey was always confident Crawley would beat Tranmere

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey revealed he felt supremely confident about his side’s prospects of beating Tranmere even before a ball was kicked.

The former Swindon manager believed it was “never in doubt” and paid tribute to the “real focus” his players displayed following a 2-1 home win which lifted them out of the relegation zone.

Crawley made the worst possible start when keeper Corey Addai slipped on the edge of the area after eight minutes and Harvey Saunders fired into an empty net.

But Aramide Oteh levelled on the half-hour mark with his fifth goal of the season before midfielder Jack Powell pounced to hit the winner five minutes before the break.

Lindsey said:” There was real focus to get three points before this game, the most I’ve ever seen since I’ve been here.”

This was the first time this season that the Reds have come back to win after conceding first and Lindsey added:” It was never in doubt for me. Even after going behind I thought we would come back and win the game.

“There was a great deal of belief, the players we had back in the side helped us and there was a real togetherness.”

Lindsey, who took over from Matty Etherington three months ago, admits he is puzzled as to why Crawley are in a relegation fight “given the players we have.”

He continued: “There has been a lack of confidence in the team and I’ve spent a lot of my time trying to give them confidence and a bounce in their step.”

Tranmere, who put Ian Dawes in interim charge after sacking Micky Mellon nearly a month ago, have won only one of their last eight games and Dawes was disappointed with how his side performed after scoring the early goal.

He said: “We started really well but then Crawley had a spell of 25minutes which we didn’t manage well enough.

“We addressed it at half time and we ran hard and competed better and controlled the game a bit more.

“If you look at us, we have been inconsistent but to be honest we deserved something out of the game.”

Dawes admitted he was under no illusions that it would prove a tough clash and added:” Crawley’s league position suggests they are struggling but they have some really good players.”

Rovers, who have won just seven league games during the last six months, wasted a glorious chance to rescue a point from the game when Kane Hemmings missed a late penalty after substitute Mazeed Ogungbo handed a Sam Taylor cross.

Hemmings’ weak spot kick was parried by Addai and substitute Rhys Hughes wastefully blazed the rebound over.

Dawes said: “The penalty was our chance but we didn’t take it, but having said that we should have scored from the rebound.”