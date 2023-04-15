Glovers battle back to earn a point at Solihull

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Relegation-battlers Yeovil fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 draw with Solihull in their Vanarama National League match at the ARMCO Arena.

James Clarke found Josh Kelly open the scoring in the 23rd minute with a 10-yards strike.

Kelly added a second from the penalty spot five minutes later following a handball in the area.

The Glovers, though, regrouped to recover after the restart when Zanda Siziba reduced the deficit before Owen Bevan struck an equaliser with seven minutes left to leave them eight points adrift of safety.